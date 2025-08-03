Who is the highest run-scorer in India vs England 2025 Test series?

As the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy nears it's end, the series has seen some spectacular batting displays over the period of 5 Tests with Shubman Gill ending up as the top run getter of the tournament. Shubman Gill has been the standout performer for his side in the India vs England 2025 Test series, topping the run charts with an impressive 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.4. His consistency with the bat has been remarkable, boasting a strike rate of 65.57 and hitting 79 fours along with 12 sixes. Joe Root is currently batting at 98* in the 5th Test and is expected to bag the 2nd spot at the end of the series. Gill’s ability to anchor innings while accelerating at crucial moments has been key to India’s success throughout the series. His solid technique and flair for timing have made him a dominant figure in the series, setting a high standard for the other top-order batters.
|Highest run getter in India vs England 2025 Test series
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|1
|Shubman Gill
|5
|10
|754
|75.4
|65.57
|79
|12
|2
|KL Rahul
|5
|10
|532
|53.2
|49.91
|67
|-
|3
|Joe Root
|5
|9
|530
|75.71
|57.17
|48
|-
|4
|Ravindra Jadeja
|5
|10
|516
|86
|55.07
|47
|6
|5
|Harry Brook
|5
|9
|481
|53.44
|81.39
|51
|6
|6
|Rishabh Pant
|4
|7
|479
|68.43
|77.63
|49
|17
|7
|Ben Duckett
|5
|9
|462
|51.33
|82.94
|58
|1
|8
|Jamie Smith
|5
|8
|432
|72
|82.44
|46
|11
|9
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|5
|10
|411
|41.1
|68.73
|49
|2
|10
|Ollie Pope
|5
|9
|306
|34
|58.51
|36
|-
|11
|Ben Stokes
|4
|7
|304
|43.43
|52.32
|31
|3
|12
|Zak Crawley
|5
|9
|290
|32.22
|62.1
|33
|1
|13
|Washington Sundar
|4
|8
|284
|47.33
|48.38
|16
|4
|14
|Karun Nair
|4
|8
|205
|25.62
|52.56
|18
|-
|15
|Brydon Carse
|4
|6
|164
|27.33
|75.93
|18
|4