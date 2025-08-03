Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Who is the highest run-scorer in India vs England 2025 Test series?

Who is the highest run-scorer in India vs England 2025 Test series?

Shubman Gill has been the standout performer for his side in the India vs England 2025 Test series, topping the run charts with an impressive 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.4.

ENG vs IND Test series

ENG vs IND Test series

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy nears it's end, the series has seen some spectacular batting displays over the period of 5 Tests with Shubman Gill ending up as the top run getter of the tournament.  Shubman Gill has been the standout performer for his side in the India vs England 2025 Test series, topping the run charts with an impressive 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.4.  His consistency with the bat has been remarkable, boasting a strike rate of 65.57 and hitting 79 fours along with 12 sixes. Joe Root is currently batting at 98* in the 5th Test and is expected to bag the 2nd spot at the end of the series.  Gill’s ability to anchor innings while accelerating at crucial moments has been key to India’s success throughout the series. His solid technique and flair for timing have made him a dominant figure in the series, setting a high standard for the other top-order batters.   
 
Highest run getter in India vs England 2025 Test series
Rank Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Shubman Gill 5 10 754 75.4 65.57 79 12
2 KL Rahul 5 10 532 53.2 49.91 67 -
3 Joe Root 5 9 530 75.71 57.17 48 -
4 Ravindra Jadeja 5 10 516 86 55.07 47 6
5 Harry Brook 5 9 481 53.44 81.39 51 6
6 Rishabh Pant 4 7 479 68.43 77.63 49 17
7 Ben Duckett 5 9 462 51.33 82.94 58 1
8 Jamie Smith 5 8 432 72 82.44 46 11
9 Yashasvi Jaiswal 5 10 411 41.1 68.73 49 2
10 Ollie Pope 5 9 306 34 58.51 36 -
11 Ben Stokes 4 7 304 43.43 52.32 31 3
12 Zak Crawley 5 9 290 32.22 62.1 33 1
13 Washington Sundar 4 8 284 47.33 48.38 16 4
14 Karun Nair 4 8 205 25.62 52.56 18 -
15 Brydon Carse 4 6 164 27.33 75.93 18 4
 

More From This Section

India's upcoming cricket tournaments and bilateral series

Upcoming cricket matches of India: T20Is, Tests and ODIs full schedule

Will England chase down 374-run target today? Prediction here

IND vs ENG 5th Test win prediction: Who will emerge victorious at Oval?

Abhishek Nayar

Abhishek Nayar aims to build trophy-winning culture at UP Warriorz

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 4 weather

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 weather updates: London rain forecast today

Pakistan cricket team

PCB bans Pak's future participation in WCL after boycott saga with India

Topics : Test Cricket India vs England India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming Cricket MatchesSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon