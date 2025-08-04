Monday, August 04, 2025 | 06:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
How Indian pacer Mohd Siraj manifested winning final Test for Team India?

How Indian pacer Mohd Siraj manifested winning final Test for Team India?

Without Jasprit Bumrah, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Telangana Police bowled 185.3 overs to take 23 wickets.

Press Trust of India London
Aug 04 2025

The word impossible is not a part of Mohammed Siraj's dictionary as he always believed that he can win the final Test for India from any point as he pulled off one of the biggest heists in the traditional format in recent times.

"I woke up in the morning and checked google on my phone and took out a 'Believe' emoji wallpaper and told myself that I will do it for the country."  Without Jasprit Bumrah, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Telangana Police bowled 185.3 overs to take 23 wickets, and it couldn't have been more fitting that he earned India a win for posterity.

 

"I always believe that I can win the game from any point, and did that to the morning," Siraj told Dinesh Karthik in a post match chat for Jio Hotstar. 

Having consistently troubled the English batters, Siraj finished with 5 for 104 in 30.1 overs and a match haul of nine wickets.

"My only plan was to bowl good areas. Didn't matter if I took wickets or went for runs," Siraj said.

His feet touched the boundary rope while trying to catch Harry Brook when the batter was on 19. Brook scored a smashing ton and it looked like the match slipping from India's grasp.

"I didn't think I'd touch the cushion when I took it. It was a match-changing moment. Brook got into T20 moment. We were behind the game after that but Thank God. I thought the match was gone," Siraj said.

First Published: Aug 04 2025

