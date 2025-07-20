Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / WCL 2025 clash between India and Pakistan cancelled after players' protest

Senior players like Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina withdrew from the match even before it was officially cancelled by the organisers

India legends player Shikhar Dhawan and Pakistan legends player Md Hafeez (L-R)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

In a dramatic turn for cricket fans, the anticipated veterans’ cricket match between India and Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) has been cancelled. The cancellation came after prominent Indian players, including Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina, chose to withdraw from the fixture. Their decision, which was communicated publicly and directly to organisers, cited the sensitive geopolitical climate following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which deeply affected public sentiment in India. This intense backlash, both from the cricketing community and fans, left little room for a cross-border sporting spectacle, despite the organisers' original intention to evoke nostalgia and unity through the veterans’ contest. 
 
 
The WCL, which began its second season at Edgbaston on 18 June and is scheduled to conclude on 2 August, now proceeds without its marquee India–Pakistan matchup — a fixture that was meant to rekindle memories from previous legendary encounters.

Indian legends take stand after Pahalgam tragedy

Central to the controversy was the stance of senior Indian cricketers, who made it clear well in advance that playing Pakistan under the current circumstances was off the table. Shikhar Dhawan, in a formal communication delivered as early as 11 May, reiterated that he would not play against Pakistan in this edition of the WCL. He referenced the “prevailing tensions” between the neighbouring nations, underscoring that the decision was taken after thorough consideration and in solidarity with national sentiment. Other former cricketers in the India Legends squad, including Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina, similarly withdrew, reflecting the collective mood within the team.

Organisers respond to fans’ and players’ sentiment

The WCL organisers, who had planned the match to foster goodwill and provide fans with “happy memories” of classic India–Pakistan clashes, found themselves in the midst of mounting criticism. They acknowledged that the move had “unintentionally hurt feelings and stirred emotions” instead of bringing joy, and they apologised sincerely for causing discomfort to the Indian legends. WCL officials pointed out that their initial decision was influenced by recent examples of sporting engagement between the two nations in volleyball and hockey, but they recognised the unique sensitivities attached to cricket and this particular historical moment.

Public and sponsor reaction

The aftermath of the Pahalgam attack not only hardened attitudes among cricketers but also among the public and commercial stakeholders. There was a strong wave of opposition to the match on social media and in public forums, ultimately pushing organisers towards cancellation. Even sponsors took a firm stand, with at least one major brand, EaseMyTrip, publicly announcing that it would not support any fixtures involving Pakistan, reiterating its backing for the Indian team. This groundswell signalled an unprecedented convergence of sport and political sentiment.

Fallout for Indo–Pak sporting ties

The cancellation is emblematic of the broader freeze in Indo–Pak sporting relations following the terror incidents in Jammu & Kashmir. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had already stated its resolve not to engage in bilateral cricket with Pakistan, and this episode further cements that reality. This development could have wider implications, with other marquee tournaments, including the Asia Cup and ICC events, potentially facing similar logistical and diplomatic hurdles if relations do not improve.
 

Topics : India cricket team Pakistan cricket team T20 cricket Shikhar Dhawan Suresh Raina Yuvraj Singh

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

