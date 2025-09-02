Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / White Ferns name McMillan as batting, fielding coach ahead of World Cup

White Ferns name McMillan as batting, fielding coach ahead of World Cup

The 48-year-old, who played 55 Tests and 197 ODIs primarily as a batter scoring more than 7,500 runs, joins head coach Ben Sawyer on a full-time basis

New Zealand women's cricket team

New Zealand women's cricket team | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Auckland
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former New Zealand all-rounder Craig McMillan was on Tuesday appointed as the batting and fielding coach of the White Ferns ahead of the Women's ODI World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30.

The 48-year-old, who played 55 Tests and 197 ODIs primarily as a batter scoring more than 7,500 runs, joins head coach Ben Sawyer on a full-time basis.

McMillan had earlier been part of the New Zealand women team during their T20 World Cup triumph in 2024.

"I'm over the moon to be in this role with the White Ferns. The women's game is going from strength to strength, and I'm excited to continue to work with our talented players and help them reach their goals," McMillan was quoted as saying by ICC.

 

"The last year has gone so quickly and I've loved every minute of being part of a team that continues to improve, challenge one another, and does special things on the world stage."  The White Ferns have won the Cricket World Cup once, in 2000, and finished runners-up three times.

Also Read

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana

Women's World Cup winners set to receive nearly Rs 40 crore, record payout

icc-womens-world-cup-2025-prize-money-record

297% jump: ICC Women's World Cup 2025 prize pool hits record $13.88 mn

Fatima Sana

Pakistan banks on youth and new faces for Women's ODI World Cup Challenge

Harmanpreet Kaur, Harmanpreet

Indian women's ODI WC camp set for a week in Visakhapatnam from Monday

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana

Navi Mumbai named new venue, replaces Bengaluru for Women's ODI World Cup

Several members of the squad travelled to Chennai last month for a training camp in a bid to adapt to spin-friendly conditions.

McMillan said the team's build-up has been good and the White Ferns will go with the aim of adding to their trophy cabinet, having won the T20 World Cup last year.

"It's been a busy period leading into the 50-over World Cup. We've had a number of camps including one in Chennai which exposed the players to Indian conditions like what they'll face in October-November.

"The team is pumped to get back to India and take on another World Cup," he said.

New Zealand begin their World Cup campaign against Trans-Tasman rivals Australia on October 1 at Indore.

The overall prize money of the eight-team marquee tournament has been increased to USD 13.88 million (Rs 122.5 crore approx), a massive jump of 297 per cent from USD 3.5 million (Rs 31 crore approx) at the last edition held in New Zealand in 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BCCI

BCCI seeks new lead sponsor for Team India, bids open till Sept 16

BCCI

BCCI invites bids for India's lead sponsor; no jersey sponsor at Asia Cup

ENG vs SA ODI cricket match live streaming today

1st ODI: England vs South Africa Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Playing 11

T20 Tri-series: Pakistan vs Afghanistan Playing 11, timing, live streaming

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc retires from T20Is: What next for Australia's pace spearhead

Topics : ICC Women's World Cup New Zealand cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon