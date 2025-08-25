Monday, August 25, 2025 | 09:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Indian women's ODI WC camp set for a week in Visakhapatnam from Monday

Indian women's ODI WC camp set for a week in Visakhapatnam from Monday

The camp is a pre-cursor to India's three-match ODI series against Australia which will be the dress rehearsal before the mega-event starts on September 30.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Harmanpreet

Chennai: Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur during a practice session ahead of the women's one-off test cricket match against South Africa, at MA Chidambaram Stadium. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian women's team will start the final phase of its preparations for the upcoming ODI World Cup with a week-long conditioning camp at Visakhapatnam from Monday.

The camp is a pre-cursor to India's three-match ODI series against Australia which will be the dress rehearsal before the mega-event starts on September 30. The Australia WODI series starts at Mullanpur on September 14.

The camp in Visakhapatnam will allow the Indian team to get used to the ACA-VDCA Stadium surface where they would take on South Africa and Australia on October 9 and 12 respectively.

According to Cricbuzz, besides the 15-member squad selected for the World Cup, the camp will also comprise six players including Sayali Satghare, who features in the team announced for the Australia ODIs. 

 

In the World Cup squad, all-rounder Amanjot Kaur will replace Satghare.

Also Read

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana

Navi Mumbai named new venue, replaces Bengaluru for Women's ODI World Cup

England captain Heather Knight

England announce Women's World Cup squad; Heather Knight makes return

ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Boosted by England win, Harmanpreet aims to end ICC Trophy drought

ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Women's World Cup 2025: Yuvraj Singh backs India to create history at home

ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Mithali, Yuvraj join star panel as Women's World Cup countdown begins

The camp is also likely to involve members of the India A squad which concluded its tour of Australia on Sunday.

The India A team will square off with New Zealand in Bengaluru's Centre of Excellent (CoE) in the latter's first official World Cup warm-up game.

Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa will be based out of Colombo and will each play their warm-up games there.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Cheteshwar Pujara

Hail 'The Che': Pujara, man of steel who scored runs with context

Mohsin Naqvi

PCB: IND vs PAK bilateral series talks only on equal footing going forward

Cheteshwar Pujara

Plan was going for week: Pujara explains decision behind retirement

Australia A

India A Women fall to Australia A Women by six wicket in one-off Test

Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian cricket lauds Pujara's grit: 'Stood tall when the storm raged'

Topics : Cricket News ICC Women's World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks Today55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon