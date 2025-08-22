Friday, August 22, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Navi Mumbai named new venue, replaces Bengaluru for Women's ODI World Cup

Navi Mumbai named new venue, replaces Bengaluru for Women's ODI World Cup

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will now host up to five fixtures, including the tournament opener, a semifinal and potentially the final on November 2

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a significant last-minute change, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced that Mumbai will replace Bengaluru as one of the five host cities for next month's Women's ODI World Cup, citing "unforeseen circumstances".

The decision comes after the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru failed to secure the required administrative and security clearances, rendering it ineligible to host matches in the tournament starting September 30.

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will now host up to five fixtures including the tournament opener, a semifinal and potentially the final on November 2.

"While unforeseen circumstances required us to adjust the schedule and replace a venue, we are pleased to now have a line-up of five world-class venues that will showcase the very best of the women's game," ICC Chairman Jay Shah said in a statement.

 

"The stage is set, and I am confident this tournament will capture imaginations and inspire a new generation of fans," he added.

Also Read

England captain Heather Knight

England announce Women's World Cup squad; Heather Knight makes return

ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Boosted by England win, Harmanpreet aims to end ICC Trophy drought

ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Women's World Cup 2025: Yuvraj Singh backs India to create history at home

ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Mithali, Yuvraj join star panel as Women's World Cup countdown begins

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur during a practice session ahead of the women's one-off test cricket match against South Africa, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. (File Photo: PTI)

Harmanpreet aims to break India's ICC trophy drought in women's cricket

The decision to drop Bengaluru comes in the wake of a tragic stampede on June 4, during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations outside the stadium, which claimed the lives of 11 fans.

Since the incident, no matches have been held at the stadium. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) eventually instructed the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to obtain the necessary security clearances for the World Cup.

However, the state unit was unable to do so in the prescribed time frame after an inquiry into the stampede declared that the design and structure of the venue was "unsuitable and unsafe for mass gathering".

As per the ICC guidelines, the host association needs to hand over the venue to the global governing body 30 days prior to the tournament's start, and no other matches should be held at the stadium in that period.

The Greenfield Stadium in Karyavattom, Thiruvananthapuram, was initially considered as a replacement venue before Navi Mumbai was finalised.

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup is returning to India after a 12-year hiatus, marking a pivotal moment for the sport. Shah emphasised Navi Mumbai's growing reputation as a hub for women's cricket.

"Navi Mumbai has emerged as a genuine home for women's cricket in recent years. The support it has received during international fixtures and the Women's Premier League has been remarkable, creating an atmosphere that elevates the players and inspires fans.

"I am certain that the same energy will define the big matches of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup as it returns to India after 12 years," Shah said.

Alongside Navi Mumbai, the other confirmed venues for the eight-team tournament include Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, and Colombo.

Colombo is the neutral venue to conduct the India-Pakistan clash as the two countries have decided against touring each other even for multi-lateral engagements.

As per an understanding reached before the Champions Trophy earlier this year, all India-Pakistan matches in ICC events until 2027 will be held at neutral venues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BCCI

BCCI invites entries for 2 men's selectors and 4 women's selection posts

Lungi Ngidi

AUS vs SA 2nd ODI HIGHLIGHTS: Ngidi, Breetzke shine as Proteas seal ODI series vs Australia

Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin

Ashwin reveals the reason behind his sudden international retirement

Siraj

Indian cricketers can't skip domestic games: BCCI's 'non-negotiable' order

Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI playing 11

Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI playing 11, live toss time and streaming

Topics : ICC Women's World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon