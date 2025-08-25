Monday, August 25, 2025 | 02:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Pakistan banks on youth and new faces for Women's ODI World Cup Challenge

Pakistan banks on youth and new faces for Women's ODI World Cup Challenge

Eyman, Shawaal and Aroob, all in their early twenties, had represented Pakistan in the inaugural ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup in 2023, symbolising a generational shift in the side.

Fatima Sana

The 23-year-old Fatima Sana, who participated in the last edition, will captain Pakistan for the first time in the global tournament.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan unveiled a bold 15-member squad on Monday for the ICC Women’s World Cup, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2. The squad, led by all-rounder Fatima Sana, features a blend of experience and youthful promise, with uncapped batter Eyman Fatima earning her maiden call-up after a strong showing in domestic cricket and an eye-catching debut in Ireland.
 
The 23-year-old Sana, who participated in the last edition, will captain Pakistan for the first time in the global tournament. Her leadership marks a fresh chapter for a team eager to make an impact after topping the qualifying round earlier this year.
 
 
Why the story matters
 
The squad reflects Pakistan’s focus on developing young talent. Alongside Eyman, six other players—Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar and Syeda Aroob Shah—will make their first appearances at a 50-over World Cup. Remarkably, Eyman, Shawaal and Aroob, all in their early twenties, had represented Pakistan in the inaugural ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup in 2023, symbolising a generational shift in the side.
 
With the World Cup returning to the subcontinent, conditions are expected to favour spinners and batters adept at rotating strike. Pakistan’s combination of young talent and experienced players could prove decisive.

Also Read

Harmanpreet Kaur, Harmanpreet

Indian women's ODI WC camp set for a week in Visakhapatnam from Monday

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana

Navi Mumbai named new venue, replaces Bengaluru for Women's ODI World Cup

England captain Heather Knight

England announce Women's World Cup squad; Heather Knight makes return

ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Boosted by England win, Harmanpreet aims to end ICC Trophy drought

ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Women's World Cup 2025: Yuvraj Singh backs India to create history at home

 
The numbers involved
  • Tournament dates: September 30 to November 2
  • Squad strength: 15 players + 5 non-travelling reserves
  • Debutants for ODI World Cup: 7 players
  • Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (all group matches, semi-final and final)
  • Recent record: Pakistan topped qualifiers, beating West Indies and Bangladesh
The squad announcement also brings two changes from the line-up that featured in the qualifiers: Eyman Fatima and Sadaf Shamas replace Gull Feroza and Najiha Alvi, both moved to the reserves list. 

Pakistan Squad: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.

 

Non-traveling reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

 
Preparation and immediate challenge
 
Before heading to the World Cup, the squad will feature in a three-match ODI series against South Africa in Lahore from September 16 to 22. The series, preceded by a 14-day training camp, will serve as crucial match practice. South Africa arrives on September 12, giving Pakistan an early opportunity to test its combination ahead of the tournament.
 
The big picture
 
Pakistan’s women’s team enters the World Cup with quiet confidence after topping the qualifiers and displaying steady improvement under coach Muhammad Wasim. The inclusion of young players signals a long-term investment in building a formidable side for the future.
 
While the squad lacks the weight of past achievements, the infusion of fearless talent like Eyman Fatima offers hope of rewriting narratives.

More From This Section

Cheteshwar Pujara

Hail 'The Che': Pujara, man of steel who scored runs with context

Mohsin Naqvi

PCB: IND vs PAK bilateral series talks only on equal footing going forward

Cheteshwar Pujara

Plan was going for week: Pujara explains decision behind retirement

Australia A

India A Women fall to Australia A Women by six wicket in one-off Test

Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian cricket lauds Pujara's grit: 'Stood tall when the storm raged'

Topics : ICC Women's World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon