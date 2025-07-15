Who is Liam Dawson? Spinner replacing Bashir for ENG vs IND 4th Test

England have handed a Test recall to experienced all-rounder Liam Dawson for the upcoming fourth Test against India at Old Trafford, Manchester. The 35-year-old left-arm spinner has been drafted into the squad as a replacement for Shoaib Bashir, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the series due to a fractured finger.
Dawson’s inclusion marks a potential return to red-ball international cricket after nearly eight years. He last played a Test match for England in July 2017, and has three Test caps to his name since making his debut in 2016.
Who is Liam Dawson?
Dawson’s selection is widely seen as a reward for his remarkable domestic form. Representing Hampshire, Dawson has been one of the most consistent performers in the County Championship. In the 2024 season, he claimed 21 wickets at an economy of 2.55, while also contributing significantly with the bat, scoring 536 runs at an average of 44.66, including a top score of 139. His all-round performances earned him the PCA Player of the Year award in both 2023 and 2024, underscoring his value as a dependable and experienced cricketer.
|Liam Dawson Test stats for England
|Span
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Bat Avg
|100s
|Wkts
|BBI
|Bowl Avg
|5w
|Ct
|St
|Avg Diff
|2016-2017
|3
|84
|66*
|21
|0
|7
|2/34
|42.57
|0
|2
|0
|-21.57
England’s national selector Luke Wright praised Dawson’s performances, stating: “Liam Dawson deserves his call-up. He has been in outstanding form in the County Championship and consistently puts in strong performances for Hampshire.”
International Pedigree
Dawson made his Test debut against India in Chennai back in 2016, where he impressed with a resilient 66* on debut. Across his three Tests, he has taken 7 wickets and scored 84 runs. Though often viewed as a white-ball specialist in recent years, Dawson was also part of England’s 2019 World Cup-winning squad.
|Liam Dawson Test stats vs India
|Span
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Bat Avg
|100s
|Wkts
|BBI
|Bowl Avg
|5w
|Ct
|St
|Avg Diff
|2016-2016
|1
|66
|66*
|66
|0
|2
|2/129
|64.5
|0
|0
|0
|1.5
With Shoaib Bashir sidelined, and Jack Leach once again overlooked, Dawson could now play a key role in Manchester, if selected, offering a left-arm spin option with plenty of experience and recent domestic success.