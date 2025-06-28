Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / AUS thrash WI to go level with ENG in WTC 2025-27 points table; IND on 5th

AUS thrash WI to go level with ENG in WTC 2025-27 points table; IND on 5th

The Indian cricket team are the only team in the WTC 2025-27 cycle who are yet to secure points after playing at least one match

ICC WTC 2025–27 points table

ICC WTC 2025–27 updated points table

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2025–27 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) is up and running in full steam, with the first four matches of the cycle all done and dusted. The 2023 WTC champions and 2025 runner-ups, Australia, in the early morning of Saturday, registered a huge comeback win over the West Indies in Barbados by 159 runs to go level with England at the top of the latest WTC points table. The two Ashes rivals are now tied with a 100 percent points percentage each at the top of the table with 12 points apiece after their first match. 
 
 
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, who defeated Bangladesh in the second Test to win the two-match series 1–0, are in third spot with a 66.67 points percentage. Bangladesh, with one loss and one draw, are in fourth spot with a 16.67 points percentage, while 2021 and 2023 runner-ups India are fifth after losing to England in their only Test of the cycle so far at Headingley, Leeds. New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa are yet to start their journey in the ICC WTC 2025–27 cycle.
 
The next match of this cycle will be played between India and England, starting Wednesday, 2 July, in Edgbaston.
 
ICC WTC 2025–27 points table

Also Read

IND U19 vs ENG U19

Vaibhav Suryavanshi stars as IND beat ENG to go 1-0 up in U19-T20 series

India vs Pakistan in 2024 T20 World Cup

Pant's innings vs Pakistan in 2024 T20 WC was crucial for us: Rohit Shar

Rohit Sharma vs Australia during 2024 T20 World Cup

We just wanted to knock Australia out of 2024 T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh (L-R)

Can Arshdeep be ideal replacement for Bumrah in India's playing 11 vs ENG?

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah Out? India's options for 2nd England Test explained

 
Position Team Played Won Lost Draw Points PCT
1 Australia 1 1 0 0 12 100
2 England 1 1 0 0 12 100
3 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67
4 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.67
5 India 1 0 1 0 0 0
6 West Indies 1 0 1 0 0 0
7 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0
8 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0
9 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0

Hazlewood shines in Australia's dramatic win over West Indies

 
Australia secured a dominant 159-run victory over West Indies inside three days in the first Test at Kensington Oval. After starting the day at 92/4, Australia piled on 310 in their second innings, thanks to gritty half-centuries from Travis Head (61), Beau Webster (63), and Alex Carey (65), setting a daunting target of 301.
 
The West Indies' chase unravelled quickly, crumbling to 86/8 before being bowled out for 141 in just 33.4 overs. Josh Hazlewood led the bowling attack with a superb 5/43, while Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins also chipped in.
 
Despite a late counterattack from Justin Greaves (38*) and Shamar Joseph (44), their 55-run stand only delayed the inevitable. Shamar Joseph also impressed with the ball, claiming 5/87 and finishing with a match haul of nine wickets. Australia’s bowlers capitalised on a tough pitch and West Indies’ fragile batting to take a 1–0 lead in the series.
 

More From This Section

Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Playing 11

MLC 2025: Seattle vs New York playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Jon Lewis

Jon Lewis exits as head coach of UP Warriorz ahead of WPL 2026 reshuffle

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana

ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I preview: India aim to end poor T20I record in ENG

IND-W vs ENG-W T20I and ODI series

IND-W vs ENG-W T20Is, ODIs full schedule, venues, live streaming details

Complete list of new rules introduced by ICC

ICC introduces new powerplay rules for shortened men's T20 matches

Topics : India cricket team Bangladesh cricket team Australia cricket team England cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team Pakistan cricket team New Zealand cricket team South Africa cricket team India vs England ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon