Women's cricket: Aussies beat India by 7 wkts in 3rd T20 to win series 2-1

Opener Beth Monney remained not out on 52 off 45 balls while captain Alyssa Healy contributed 55 as Australia reached 149 for 3 in 18.4 overs, chasing down the target of 148 with eight balls to spare.

Australia cricket team

Navi Mumbai: Australian players pose with the trophy after winning the T20 series against India Women, at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Australia beat India by seven wickets in the third and final women's T20 International to clinch the series 2-1 here on Tuesday.
Opener Beth Monney remained not out on 52 off 45 balls while captain Alyssa Healy contributed 55 as Australia reached 149 for 3 in 18.4 overs, chasing down the target of 148 with eight balls to spare.
For India, Pooja Vastrakar took two wickets while Deepti Sharma picked up one.
Earlier, India posted 147 for six after being put in to bat.
Richa Ghosh top-scored for India with a 28-ball 34 while openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana chipped in with 26 and 29 respectively.
For Australia, Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham took two wickets apiece.
Brief Scores:

India: 147 for 6 in 20 overs (Richa Ghosh 34, Shafali Verma 26, Smriti Mandhana 29; Annabel Sutherland 2/12, Georgia Wareham 2/24).
Australia: 149 for 3 in 18.4 overs (Alyssa Healy 55, Beth Mooney 51 not out; Pooja Vastrakar 2/26).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

