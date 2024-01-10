Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

AUS vs WI: Smith may open for Australia in Test after Warner's retirement

Cricket Australia announced the squad for the West Indies Tests on Wednesday, and no recognised opener has been named in the squad.

Steve Smith and Matt Renshaw

Steve Smith and Matt Renshaw. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After the retirement of charismatic opener David Warner, Steve Smith could be moved up the order and, in all likelihood, open against the West Indies Test series, which starts on January 17 in Adelaide. Cricket Australia announced the squad for the West Indies Tests on Wednesday, and no recognised opener has been named in the squad.

Matt Renshaw returned to the squad but will miss the first Test against West Indies due to a Big Bash League commitment, Australia's selector George Bailey informed the reporters during the squad announcement. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Speculation that Steve Smith could be moved up from No. 4 to open with Usman Khawaja has increased, with Green expected to be inserted in the middle order.

The second match will be a day-nighter in Brisbane.

Renshaw, Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft were all considered options to fill the vacant spot.

Bancroft, among the leading scorers in the domestic competition but has only played two tests since returning from his nine-month ban following the so-called Sandpapergate scandal, urged selectors to go with a specialist opener.

Australia's test squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

Australia's ODI squad: Steve Smith (captain), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Adam Zampa.

Australia vs West Indies Test and ODI series schedule and match timings

Match Venue Date Time (IST)
1st Test Adelaide January 17 - 21, 2024 5:00 AM
2nd Test (D/N) Brisbane January 25 - 29, 2024 09:30:00
ODI series
1st ODI (D/N) Melbourne Feb 2 9:00 AM
2nd ODI (D/N) Sydney Feb 4 9:00 AM
3rd ODI (D/N) Canberra Feb 6 9:00 AM

Also Read

World Cup 2023 Points Table: New Zealand dethrone India from top of table

World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia at bottom after ENG vs AFG match

World Cup 2023 Points Table: India at number 2, Australia move to number 4

World Cup 2023 points table, top batters and bowlers after SA vs BAN match

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

IND vs SA 2nd Test: ICC rates Cape Town's Newlands pitch as unsatisfactory

T20 World Cup 2024: Will selectors' safe approach cost India another WC?

SA 20: Faf du Plessis keeping SA options open in T20 World Cup year

Ranji Trophy: Yash Dhull removed as Delhi captain after Puducherry loss

SA 20: For journeyman Liam Livingstone, playing for England first choice

Topics : West Indies cricket team Australia cricket team Australia test cricket Steve Smith Cricket Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon