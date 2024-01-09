Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IND vs SA 2nd Test: ICC rates Cape Town's Newlands pitch as unsatisfactory

ICC rated the Cape Town wicket as "unsatisfactory" under the ICC Pitch and Outfield monitoring Process.

Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid inspecting Cape Town pitch. Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the pitch rating for India vs South Africa 2nd Test on Tuesday, played at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. ICC rated the Cape Town wicket as "unsatisfactory" under the ICC Pitch and Outfield monitoring Process.

ICC Match Referee Chris Broad submitted his report expressing the concerns of the match officials and after consulting with captains Dean Elgar and Rohit Sharma, both of whom felt that the pitch was below standard. Following the assessment, the venue has received one demerit point.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The report has been forwarded to Cricket South Africa, who have 14 days to appeal against the sanction.

"The pitch in Newlands was very difficult to bat on. The ball bounced quickly and sometimes alarmingly throughout the match, making it difficult to play shots. Several batters were hit on the gloves and many wickets also fell due to the awkward bounce," Match referee Chris Broad said in a statement.

More to follow

Also Read

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11: Two changes in India's XI

India vs South Africa Test schedule, key stats, match time, live streaming

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs South Africa full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

Former Proteas captain Dean Elgar to retire after IND-SA Test in CapeTown

T20 World Cup 2024: Will selectors' safe approach cost India another WC?

SA 20: Faf du Plessis keeping SA options open in T20 World Cup year

Ranji Trophy: Yash Dhull removed as Delhi captain after Puducherry loss

SA 20: For journeyman Liam Livingstone, playing for England first choice

Riyan Parag hits 2nd-fastest century in Ranji Trophy. Check who tops list

Topics : International Cricket Council India vs South Africa BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon