IND vs SA 2nd Test: ICC rates Cape Town's Newlands pitch as unsatisfactory

International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the pitch rating for India vs South Africa 2nd Test on Tuesday, played at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. ICC rated the Cape Town wicket as "unsatisfactory" under the ICC Pitch and Outfield monitoring Process.

ICC Match Referee Chris Broad submitted his report expressing the concerns of the match officials and after consulting with captains Dean Elgar and Rohit Sharma, both of whom felt that the pitch was below standard. Following the assessment, the venue has received one demerit point.

The report has been forwarded to Cricket South Africa, who have 14 days to appeal against the sanction.

"The pitch in Newlands was very difficult to bat on. The ball bounced quickly and sometimes alarmingly throughout the match, making it difficult to play shots. Several batters were hit on the gloves and many wickets also fell due to the awkward bounce," Match referee Chris Broad said in a statement.



