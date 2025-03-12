Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 07:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2025: Can Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals finally break the finals jinx?

WPL 2025: Can Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals finally break the finals jinx?

Delhi Capitals have reached the final of WPL for the third consecutive time after finishing at the top of the points table of WPL 2025 after league games

DC skipper Meg Lanning

DC skipper Meg Lanning

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Before the start of WPL 2025, Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning told Business Standard during a media interaction that she wanted to forget the fact that DC lost two consecutive finals, as she believed that the team had performed brilliantly to earn their place in the final in both seasons (WPL 2023 and WPL 2024). She mentioned that the only thing the team had been unable to do was absorb the pressure of high-stakes games. A month later, DC have once again booked their place in the final of WPL 2025 by finishing at the top of the points table and will now hope to count on the saying ‘third time’s the charm’ and finally cross the line this time.
 
 
Lanning before the start of WPL 2025 
Meg Lanning, while answering a question from Business Standard before the start of the season, said that DC had been performing consistently well over the years and had a talented side that possessed all the qualities required to lift the trophy. She said that she wanted to set aside past results and hope for the best possible outcome this season. 
 
DC’s journey in WPL 2025 

Also Read

WPL 2025 playoffs

WPL 2025 playoffs date, time, full list of qualified teams, live streaming

MI vs RCB highlights

WPL 2025 MI vs RCB HIGHLIGHTS: Smriti stars as RCB end MI's unbeaten run at Brabourne

WPL 2025 Eliminator MI vs GG

WPL 2025 Playoffs: MI vs GG eliminator match timing, date, live streaming

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11

Women's Premier League 2025: MI vs RCB playing 11, live time, streaming

MI vs GG pitch report WPL 2025

WPL 2025 MI vs RCB: Pitch report, key stats of Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium

Delhi Capitals started their journey in WPL 2025 with a thrilling two-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, before losing their second match against RCB by eight wickets. They then faced UPW back-to-back, winning the first game by seven wickets while losing the second game by 33 runs. Capitals finally peaked and won their next three games—against GG by six wickets, MI by nine wickets, and RCB by nine wickets. Although they lost their last league game against GG by five wickets, by that time they had enough points to finish at the top of the points table and earn their place directly in the final of WPL 2025.
 
Who will DC face in the final of WPL 2025? 
Delhi Capitals will have to wait for the winner of the WPL 2025 eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants to find out who they will face in the final on Saturday, March 15.
 

More From This Section

captain Rohit Sharma with head coach Gautam Gambhir

Rohit might be eyeing 2027 ODI World Cup before calling it quits: Ponting

Rohit Sharma

Greats like Rohit should get to decide own future: Dilip Vengsarkar

WTC Final

India's absence in WTC 2025 final to cost Lord's 4 million in revenue

captain Rohit Sharma with head coach Gautam Gambhir

ICC ODI rankings: Rohit rises to 3rd after CT heroics, Gill still at top

South African domestic cricket team Warriors

Fail to meet CSA black player criteria, domestic team set to miss playoff

Topics : Women's Premier League Women's T20 T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedParliament Budget Session LIVEStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon