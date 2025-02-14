Business Standard

Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2025: RCB and GG shatter records on batter's day out in Vadodara

WPL 2025: RCB and GG shatter records on batter's day out in Vadodara

The WPL 2025 opener saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) script history by chasing down a 200-plus total for the first time in the league's history

RCB vs GG, WPL 2025 (PIC: Sportspicz for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

The curtain-raiser match of WPL 2025 at Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium on Friday turned out to be a run feast for the batters, as the bowlers of both teams would love to forget the night as soon as possible. After winning the toss, Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Smriti Mandhana invited Gujarat Giants to bat first. The invitation was accepted with open arms, as the Gujarat-based franchise posted a mammoth total of 201 on the board before RCB batters decided to steal the show and chased down the target to complete the highest successful run chase in the tournament’s history, making the record-breaking outing even more memorable.
 
 
Highest targets successfully chased in WPL 
The WPL 2025 opener saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) script history by chasing down a 200-plus total for the first time in the league’s history. RCB’s thrilling chase in Vadodara eclipsed Mumbai Indians’ (MI) previous record of 191 against GG in Delhi (2024), setting a new benchmark for teams chasing daunting totals.
 
Target Team Opponent Venue Year
202 RCB GG Vadodara 2025
191 MI GG Delhi 2024
189 RCB GG Brabourne 2023
179 UPW GG Brabourne 2023
172 MI DC Bengaluru 2024
 

Fastest 50+ run partnerships in WPL 
Rapid partnerships have become a key factor in WPL matches, and the 2025 season witnessed a new addition to the list of fastest 50+ run partnerships. UP Warriorz (UPW) duo Sophie Ecclestone and Grace Harris still hold the top spot with an astonishing 16.8 run rate in 2023, but the latest entry in 2025 featured Richa Ghosh and KS Ahuja's explosive stand for RCB.
 
Run Rate Partnership Team Opponent Year
16.8 (70 off 25) Ecclestone & GM Harris UPW GG 2023
15.08 (93* off 37) KS Ahuja & RM Ghosh RCB GG 2025
14.93 (107 off 43) MM Lanning & Shafali Verma DC GG 2023
14.68 (93 off 38) H Kaur & AC Kerr MI GG 2024
 
Highest match aggregates in WPL history 
The opening match of WPL 2025 also set a new record for the highest combined total in a match. The game between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Vadodara amassed a record 403 runs, surpassing the previous record of 391 set in the 2023 season.
 
Total Runs Teams Venue Year
403 GG vs RCB Vadodara 2025
391 GG vs RCB Brabourne 2023
386 RCB vs DC Brabourne 2023
381 GG vs MI Delhi 2024
380 DC vs UPW DY Patil 2023
 

Topics : Women's Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's T20

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

