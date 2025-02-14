Business Standard

Home / Cricket / News / Kapil Dev believes packed cricket schedule is reason for growing injuries

Kapil Dev believes packed cricket schedule is reason for growing injuries

Former Indian skipper and all-rounder has raised concerns about the demanding international schedule of cricketers

Kapil Dev

Former cricketer Kapil Dev. (Photo:PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev has voiced his concerns about the increasing number of injuries among Indian cricketers, attributing it to their packed playing schedule. With key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami sidelined, he emphasised the need for a strong team effort in the upcoming Champions Trophy. As the president of the PGTI, he also highlighted the potential of LIV Golf to revolutionise the sport, similar to how the IPL changed cricket. Additionally, he called for improved infrastructure to promote golf in India.
 
Packed schedule leading to frequent injuries
 
Kapil Dev has raised alarms over the increasing number of injuries to Indian cricketers, linking it to the demanding international schedule that keeps players on the field for nearly ten months a year.
 
 
The National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, originally established to nurture talent, has now turned into a rehabilitation centre, with players spending more time recovering than training. 

India’s latest setback is the injury to pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the second innings of the final Test in Sydney due to a back problem. Initially named in the Champions Trophy squad, he has now been ruled out of the tournament.
 
Another major injury concern is Mohammed Shami, India’s leading wicket-taker in the 2023 ODI World Cup. After suffering a leg injury post-final, he underwent surgery, leading to a 14-month recovery period. His absence from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy significantly impacted India, as they lost the series for the first time in a decade.
 
Kapil Dev pointed out that with such an intense playing schedule, injuries are inevitable and suggested that proper workload management is essential for keeping players fit.
 
Teamwork over individual stars
 
When asked about Bumrah’s absence from the Champions Trophy, Kapil downplayed its impact and urged the team to focus on collective performance rather than individual setbacks.
 
He emphasised that cricket is a team sport, unlike tennis or golf, where individual brilliance decides the outcome. He encouraged the team to approach the tournament with a united mindset, saying that if they play as a team, they will find success.  Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here
 
Although he acknowledged that losing key players is unfortunate, he added that dwelling on injuries is unproductive. Instead, he wished the Indian team good luck for the Champions Trophy, where they will begin their campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.
 
Exciting young talents impress Kapil Dev
 
Kapil Dev expressed admiration for India’s emerging cricketers, highlighting their confidence and fearless approach. Comparing the current generation to his playing days, he noted that today’s youngsters possess a level of self-belief that was rare in the past. He wished them continued success in their careers.
 
Cricketers should try golf
 
A passionate golfer and the president of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), Kapil Dev humorously suggested that cricketers should take up golf in their free time. He believes golf helps players improve their concentration and overall performance.
 
Need for better infrastructure
 
Kapil emphasised that young golfers require better infrastructure and facilities to succeed at the international level. He pointed out that with the right resources, India could produce world-class golfers. He assured that efforts are being made to create more opportunities for aspiring players.
 
Comparing LIV Golf to IPL’s impact on cricket
 
Kapil Dev compared LIV Golf to the Indian Premier League (IPL), stating that both have brought significant changes to their respective sports. He recalled how IPL revolutionised cricket by creating more opportunities for players, and he believes LIV Golf will have a similar impact on golf.
 
According to Kapil, the introduction of more tournaments always benefits players, as it gives them greater exposure and financial security.  (With PTI inputs)

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

