T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: Pakistan match list, Groups, Venue, streaming

T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: Pakistan match list, Groups, Venue, streaming

The highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan takes place at the R Premadasa Stadium on February 15.

Pakistan cricket team

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan’s group-stage schedule for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 was confirmed on Tuesday, with the team set to begin their campaign on February 8. Pakistan will play four matches in the first round and each tie will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka as they will try to put their best foot forward and reach the final of the tournament.  
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Groups
 
Group A: India, USA, Namibia, Netherlands, Pakistan
Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman
Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Italy, Nepal
Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE 
Pakistan’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Fixtures
Date Time Team 1 Team 2 Venue
07/02/26 11:00:00 PAK NED SSC, Colombo
10/02/26 19:00:00 PAK USA SSC, Colombo
15/02/26 19:00:00 IND PAK Premadasa, Colombo
18/02/26 15:00:00 PAK NAM SSC, Colombo
 

  PAK vs NED – 07 Feb 2026, SSC, Colombo
Pakistan opens its T20 World Cup campaign against the Netherlands at the SSC, Colombo. As one of the tournament favorites, PAK will aim for a strong start, while NED will look to challenge the seasoned side with aggressive batting and disciplined bowling.
 
PAK vs USA – 10 Feb 2026, SSC, Colombo
In their second group match, Pakistan faces the USA. The encounter will test PAK’s ability to handle unpredictable opponents, with the USA hoping to cause an upset with their dynamic T20 squad.
 
IND vs PAK – 15 Feb 2026, Premadasa, Colombo
The highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan takes place at the R Premadasa Stadium. With a historic rivalry and massive fan interest, this fixture could prove pivotal for both teams’ progression to the Super 8 stage.
 
PAK vs NAM – 18 Feb 2026, SSC, Colombo
Pakistan concludes the group stage against Namibia. PAK will aim to finish strongly and secure momentum for the next stage, while NAM will fight to make a mark in the tournament.
 
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast and live streaming details
 
When will group stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 begin?
 
The group stage matches for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will begin on February 7, 2026.
 
Which TV Channels will live telecast ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India?
 
The live telecast of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available on Star Sports Network
 
Where will the live streaming of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches be available in India?
 
The live streaming of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available on Jio Hotstar app and website.

Cricket News ICC T20 World Cup Pakistan cricket team

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

