Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2026 Auction live streaming: When and where to watch event in India?

WPL 2026 Auction live streaming: When and where to watch event in India?

In the inaugural season, Smriti Mandhana became the most expensive signing, joining RCB Women for INR 3.40 crore.

WPL 2026 Auction

WPL 2026 Auction

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction is back for its fourth edition, with the much-anticipated event scheduled for Thursday, November 27, in New Delhi. The complete fixture list for the new season will be revealed soon after the auction concludes. What is confirmed, however, is that the entire tournament will be staged in January 2026, with Vadodara and Navi Mumbai being considered as the leading contenders to host the competition.
 
Big Spending Expected in First-Ever Mega Auction
 
Since the league’s debut in 2023, the WPL has seen some major bidding wars. In the inaugural season, Smriti Mandhana became the most expensive signing, joining RCB Women for INR 3.40 crore. Mumbai Indians Women star Nat Sciver-Brunt followed closely, earning an impressive INR 3.20 crore contract. 
 
With 2026 marking the first mega auction, franchises are expected to reshuffle their squads significantly, raising anticipation around whether Mandhana’s record-breaking price will finally be surpassed.
 
In just three seasons, the WPL has transformed into one of the biggest women’s T20 leagues globally, now valued higher than Pakistan’s PSL. The 2026 edition will continue with five participating teams:

Also Read

WPL 2025

Full list of retained, released players for WPL 2026 mega auction on Nov 27

WPL 2025

WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Full list of retained players by all five franchises

All you need to know about WPL 2026 retentions ahead of mega auction

WPL 2026 retention: Deadline date, rules, price slab, available purse

WPL 2025

WPL 2026 auction to be held in Delhi during November 26-27 window: Report

Jon Lewis

Jon Lewis exits as head coach of UP Warriorz ahead of WPL 2026 reshuffle

 
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women
  • Mumbai Indians Women
  • Delhi Capitals Women
  • UP Warriorz
  • Gujarat Giants Women
 
The competition has become known for its high-intensity matches and massive prize pool, making it the premier destination for women’s franchise cricket.
 
Mumbai Indians Women claim the honour of being the league’s first champions in 2023. RCB Women lifted their maiden trophy in 2024 under Smriti Mandhana’s leadership, while Harmanpreet Kaur powered MI to their second title in 2025.
Meanwhile, Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals Women have been remarkably consistent but unfortunate, finishing runners-up in all three seasons. They will be eager to break their streak and finally secure their first WPL title in 2026.
 

WPL 2026 Auction: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

 
When is the WPL 2026 Auction scheduled to take place?
 
The WPL 2026 Auction will be held on Thursday, November 27.
 
How many franchises are participating in the WPL 2026 Auction?
 
A total of five teams will be involved in the auction: RCB Women, Mumbai Indians Women, Delhi Capitals Women, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants.
 
What is the start time for the WPL 2026 Auction?
 
The auction proceedings will officially begin at 3:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will telecast the WPL 2026 Auction in India?
 
Fans can catch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 Auction on the Star Sports Network.
 
Where can viewers live stream the WPL 2026 Auction online?
 
Live streaming of the auction will be available on the JioHotstar app and its official website, making it easy for fans to follow the action on the go.

More From This Section

Pakistan cricket team

T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: Pakistan match list, Groups, Venue, streaming

Gautam Gambhir

Coach Gambhir points to past successes but leaves coaching fate to BCCI

India vs South Africa

First time in 66 years! India lose five home Tests in span of seven games

Nepal cricket team

T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: Nepal match list, groups, venue, streaming

IND vs SA 2nd Test Guwahati

India vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS 2nd Test Day 5: SA complete the whitewash; beat IND by 408 runs

Topics : Cricket News Women's Premier League Mumbai Indians

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon