WPL 2026 Auction: Full list of Indian and overseas stars to go under hammer

The first-ever mega auction for India’s women’s franchise-based cricket tournament, the Women’s Premier League (WPL), is set to take place in Delhi on Thursday, November 27. The auction will see a total of 277 players set to go under the hammer for the 73 vacant spots in the five teams. The marquee players’ list, with the likes of Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy and Sophie Ecclestone, is set to fetch big prices, with many uncapped players also expected to get some unexpected price tags. But before the much-anticipated auction takes place, let’s take a look at the full list of players set to go under the hammer.
WPL 2026 auction: Marquee players’ list
A total of eight players are set to go under the hammer first in the marquee players’ list with Rs 50 lakh as their base price.
Meg Lanning
Meg Lanning returns to the auction pool after guiding Delhi Capitals to three straight finals. Although she has stepped away from international cricket, her consistency in global T20 leagues remains unmatched. Lanning has piled up nearly 1,000 WPL runs, including nine half-centuries, reflecting remarkable stability at the top. With her recent BBL form — over 300 runs and two centuries — she remains one of the most reliable batting options available.
Sophie Devine
Sophie Devine’s name adds instant weight to the auction list. Even after retiring from international cricket, her strike power and seasoned leadership make her a sought-after pick. Devine has a history of turning games inside the powerplay and famously fell just short of the fastest WPL century with a blazing 99. Her ability to set the tone early makes her an invaluable top-order asset.
Sophie Ecclestone
England’s premier left-arm spinner, Sophie Ecclestone, continues to be a high-value target thanks to her ability to control games with both accuracy and turn. With 36 wickets from 25 WPL outings, she has been one of the most dependable bowlers in the league. Ecclestone’s lower-order hitting also gives teams additional depth, making her a long-term investment with significant upside at just 26.
Renuka Singh Thakur
Renuka Singh Thakur enters the auction with the reputation of a potent new-ball specialist. Although her WPL stint with RCB didn’t yield big numbers — 13 wickets in 23 matches — her ability to swing the ball at pace remains a rare skill among Indian fast bowlers. Renuka’s experience and renewed confidence could make her a valuable domestic signing for sides looking to strengthen their powerplay attack.
Amelia Kerr
New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr continues to grow into one of the most complete T20 cricketers. At only 25, she already boasts 40 WPL wickets and over 400 runs, showcasing her dual-impact value. A dependable middle-order batter and a strike bowler capable of breaking partnerships, Kerr offers both stability and versatility. Her experience despite her young age makes her one of the smartest investments in this year’s pool.
Alyssa Healy
Alyssa Healy remains a marquee name thanks to her explosive presence at the top of the order. In 17 WPL appearances, she has accumulated 428 runs, with a standout 96* that highlighted her destructive potential. Although she hasn’t produced a defining season yet, Healy’s ability to change a game in a handful of overs ensures she will be one of the most contested overseas picks.
Laura Wolvaardt
Fresh off a stunning World Cup where she struck centuries in the semifinal and final, Laura Wolvaardt enters the auction with tremendous momentum. Her elegance and consistency have translated well into T20 leagues, including her 342-run haul for Gujarat Giants. As a young captain with proven temperament, Wolvaardt offers long-term stability for any franchise seeking a dependable, technically strong opener.
Deepti Sharma
One of India’s premier all-rounders, Deepti Sharma heads into the auction after a standout World Cup where she was named Player of the Tournament. Known for her sharp off-spin and composed batting, Deepti has produced over 500 runs and 27 wickets in the WPL. Her leadership experience with UP Warriorz and her ability to influence matches in multiple phases make her a highly strategic buy.
WPL 2026 auction: Full list of players
The WPL 2026 mega auction will see a total of 269 players going under the hammer, excluding the marquee players’ list, which includes 192 Indian players (50 capped and 142 uncapped) and 77 overseas players (60 capped and 17 uncapped).
Now check the full list of players set to go under the hammer during WPL 2026 mega auction.
Indian capped players
- Deepti Sharma
- Renuka Singh
- Bharti Fulmali
- S Meghana
- Kiran Navgire
- Harleen Deol
- Sneh Rana
- Nallapureddy Sree Charani
- Radha Yadav
- Uma Chetry
- Kranti Goud
- Titas Sadhu
- Priya Mishra
- Asha Sobhana
- Vrinda Dinesh
- Arushi Goel
- Sanskriti Gupta
- Jintimani Kalita
- Amandeep Kaur
- Prema Rawat
- Sneha Deepthi
- Mona Meshram
- Priya Punia
- Shikha Pandey
- Pooja Vastrakar
- Taniya Bhatia
- Yastika Bhatia
- Nuzhat Parween
- Sushma Verma
- Soni Yadav
- Ekta Bisht
- Rajeshwari Gayakwad
- Shuchi Upadhyay
- Hemalatha
- Tanuja Kanwer
- Anjali Sarvani
- Meghna Singh
- Saima Thakor
- Simran Bahadur
- Raghvi Bist
- Tejal Hasabnis
- Mannat Kashyap
- Sayali Satghare
- Ayushi Soni
- Shubha Satheesh
- Anuja Patil
- Pratika Rawal
- Anushka Sharma
- Vaishnavi Sharma
- Tanisha Singh
- Amisha Bahukhandi
- Keerthana Balakrishnan
- Salonee Dangore
- Nazma Khan
- Poonam Khemnar
- Akshita Maheshwari
Indian uncapped players
- Sanika Chalke
- Pranavi Chandra
- Disha Kasat
- Deeya Yadav
- Komalpreet Kour
- Happy Kumari
- Shabnam Shakil
- Nandni Sharma
- Priyanka Koushal
- Prakashika Naik
- Jagravi Pawar
- Bharti Rawal
- Parunika Sisodia
- Neha Badwaik
- Bhavana Goplani
- Dhara Gujjar
- Tanisha Ohlan
- Ashwani Kumari
- Tara Norris (Associate)
- Yashasri S
- G Trisha
- Khushi Bhatia
- Shipra Giri
- Nandini Kashyap
- Prathyoosha Kumar
- Mamatha Madiwala
- Komal Zanzad
- Tilly Corteen-Coleman
- Ishita Khale
- Sahana Pawar
- Shanu Sen
- Millie Taylor
- Sonam Yadav
- Sunanda Yetrekar
- Priyanka Bala
- Hrishita Basu
- Riya Chaudhari
- Latika Inamdar
- Pragya Rawat
- Shivali Shinde
- Laxmi Yadav
- Priya Chavan
- Tamanna Chinthapalli
- Shanti Kumari
- Shraddha Pokharkar
- Gargi Wankar
- Almas Bharadwaj
- Krutikaben Chaudhari
- Ramyashri N
- Poonam Soni
- Shilpi Yadav
- Safina Aziz
- Neelam Bhardwaj
- Medhavi Bidhuri
- Pragati Singh
- Anjali Singh
- B G Tejashwini
- Triveni Vasistha
- Mithila Vinod
- Sai Deepthy Bogiya
- Himakshi Chaudhary
- Kaushalya Choudhary
- Manali Dakshini
- Sushree Dibyadarshini
- Vasuvi Fishta
- Hurley Gala
- Divya Gnanananda
- Fatima Jaffer
- Jiya Jain
- Kashvi Kandikuppa
- Dimple Kanwar
- Palnati Rishika Krishnan
- Priyanka Luthra
- Suman Meena
- Kanchan Nagwani
- Gautami Naik
- Achsah Parmar
- Tarannum Pathan
- Sonal Patil
- Mita Paul
- Henrietta Pereira
- Nalla Reddy
- Sakshi Sharma
- Aayushi Shukla
- Bharati Singh
- Sonali Singh
- Rubia Syed
- Anaadi Tagde
- Sonal Thakur
- Nrupa Vyas
- Preeti Yadav
Overseas capped players
- Tazmin Brits (South Africa)
- Phoebe Litchfield (Australia)
- Nadine de Klerk (South Africa)
- Grace Harris (Australia)
- Chinelle Henry (West Indies)
- Jess Jonassen (Australia)
- Izzy Gaze (New Zealand)
- Amy Jones (England)
- Lizelle Lee (South Africa)
- Lauren Bell (England)
- Darcie Brown (Australia)
- Lauren Cheatle (Australia)
- Shabnim Ismail (South Africa)
- Alana King (Australia)
- Amanda-Jade Wellington (Australia)
- Marufa Akter (Bangladesh)
- Shamilia Connell (West Indies)
- Bree Illing (New Zealand)
- Ayabonga Khaka (South Africa)
- Rosemary Mair (New Zealand)
- Molly Penfold (New Zealand)
- Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand)
- Eden Carson (New Zealand)
- Sarah Glenn (England)
- Fran Jonas (New Zealand)
- Nonkululeko Mlaba (South Africa)
- Inoka Ranaweera (Sri Lanka)
- Anneke Bosch (South Africa)
- Maia Bouchier (England)
- Maddy Green (New Zealand)
- Harshitha Samarawickrama (Sri Lanka)
- Chloe Tryon (South Africa)
- Suzie Bates (New Zealand)
- Nicola Carey (Australia)
- Annerie Dercksen (South Africa)
- Brooke Halliday (New Zealand)
- Jessica Kerr (New Zealand)
- Mady Villiers (England)
- Isabelle Wong (England)
- Shorna Akter (Bangladesh)
- Jahzara Claxton (West Indies)
- Alice Davidson-Richards (England)
- Rabeya Khan (Bangladesh)
- Suné Luus (South Africa)
- Esha Oza (UAE, Associate)
- Thipatcha Putthawong (Thailand, Associate)
Overseas uncapped players
- Laura Harris (Australia)
- Samantha Bates (Australia)
- Sophie Day (Australia)
- Lucy Hamilton (Australia)
- Charli Knott (Australia)
- Tara Norris (USA)
- Theertha Satish (UAE, Associate)
- Nicole Faltum (Australia)
- Rahila Firdous