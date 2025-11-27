Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2026 Auction: Top 10 most expensive player buys in the mega auction

WPL 2026 Auction: Top 10 most expensive player buys in the mega auction

Deepti's signing set the tone for a thrilling auction where several marquee players and young stars triggered intense competition to complete the list of the top 10 most expensive picks of WPL 2026.

WPL 2026 auction top 10 most expensive buys

WPL 2026 auction top 10 most expensive buys

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The WPL 2026 Mega Auction delivered high drama, fierce bidding wars, and historic signings as franchises battled to secure the best talent ahead of the new season. Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma emerged as the most expensive buy of the auction, commanding an incredible ₹3.2 crore from the Up Warriorz, the highest bid of the day.  Her signing set the tone for a thrilling auction where several marquee players and young stars triggered intense competition to complete the list of the top 10 most expensive picks of WPL 2026. 
  WPL 2026 Auction most expensive buys
Team Player Base Price Winning Bid
UP Warriorz Deepti Sharma ₹50 Lac ₹3.2 Cr
Mumbai Indians Amelia Kerr ₹50 Lac ₹3 Cr
Gujarat Giants Sophie Devine ₹50 Lac ₹2 Cr
UP Warriorz Meg Lanning ₹50 Lac ₹1.9 Cr
Delhi Capitals Chinelle Henry ₹30 Lac ₹1.3 Cr
Delhi Capitals N. Charani ₹30 Lac ₹1.3 Cr
UP Warriorz Phoebe Litchfield ₹50 Lac ₹1.2 Cr
Delhi Capitals Laura Wolvaardt ₹30 Lac ₹1.1 Cr
 
 
  Deepti Sharma – ₹3.2 Crore  
Deepti Sharma emerged as the most expensive player of the WPL 2026 Auction, securing a massive ₹3.2 crore deal for UP Warriors. The franchise used the right to match card and brought her back into the team. Her consistent all-round performances, composed temperament, and ability to influence every phase of the game made her the most sought-after Indian star this year. Teams were eager to secure a reliable match-winner, and Deepti’s proven track record with both bat and ball justified the intense bidding war that unfolded for her services.
 
Amelia Kerr – ₹3 Crore
 
New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr was the top overseas buy, going for an impressive ₹3 crore for Mumbai Indians. Her versatility as a leg-spinning all-rounder makes her an invaluable asset in T20 cricket. Kerr’s ability to bowl economical spells, break partnerships, and contribute quick runs in the middle order elevated her demand. Franchises recognised her match-winning potential and invested heavily in her as a multi-dimensional overseas performer.

Also Read

WPL Auction 2026

WPL Auction 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Deepti second most expensive player in WPL history with 3.2 cr UP bid

Deepti Sharma

WPL 2026 auction: Deepti Sharma's salary surges to Rs 3.2 crore at UPW

WPL 2026 auction remaining purse

WPL 2026 Auction: Remaining purse and player slots for all five teams

WPL 2026 schedule

WPL 2026 to start on January 9; DY Patil and Vadodara to host matches

PAK vs SL

PAK vs SL live streaming: Where to watch T20I tri series match 6 today?

 
Sophie Devine – ₹2 Crore
 
Sophie Devine fetched a strong ₹2 crore deal from Gujarat Giants, reaffirming her status as one of the most impactful power hitters in women’s cricket. Known for her aggressive batting, leadership experience, and handy medium-pace bowling, Devine adds significant balance to any squad. Her ability to dominate the powerplay and step up in pressure situations convinced teams that she remains a top-tier T20 match-winner, resulting in a competitive bidding battle.
 
Meg Lanning – ₹1.9 Crore
 
Legendary Australian captain Meg Lanning drew a ₹1.9 crore bid from UP Warriorz, highlighting her continued influence despite retiring from international cricket. Her exceptional leadership, tactical understanding, and consistent batting anchored her value. Teams sought her experience to guide younger cores, boost stability, and enhance strategic decision-making in crunch moments. Lanning’s proven title-winning pedigree made her one of the most valuable names in the auction.
 
Chinelle Henry – ₹1.3 Crore
 
West Indies all-rounder Chinelle Henry secured a significant ₹1.3 crore contract from Delhi Capitals. Her pace bowling, athletic fielding, and lower-order hitting offer excellent T20 flexibility. Henry’s recent performances and improved consistency caught the attention of multiple franchises. Her ability to provide breakthroughs and contribute quick runs added to her appeal, making her one of the top-value overseas buys this year.
 

More From This Section

Most expensive Indian players in WPL auctions

WPL auctions: List of most expensive Indian players in tournament history

Most expensive auction picks in WPL history

WPL Auctions: Full list of most expensive players in tournament history

WPL auction 2026 Indian players who might trigger a bidding war

WPL Auction 2026: Top 5 Indian players who might trigger a bidding war

WPL 2026 auction

WPL 2026 Auction: Full list of Indian and overseas stars to go under hammer

India vs South Africa

First time in 66 years! India lose five home Tests in span of seven games

Topics : Cricket News Women's Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamBlack Friday SaleHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon