WPL 2026: Full list of sold and unsold players in first mega auction

WPL 2026: Full list of sold and unsold players in first mega auction

The headline moment of the WPL 2026 auction came when India's star all-rounder Deepti Sharma returned to UP Warriorz via RTM for ₹3.2 crore

WPL 2026 Auction full list of players sold

WPL 2026 Auction full list of players sold

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

The first-ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) mega auction unfolded in Delhi with intense bidding wars, unexpected snubs and history-making price tags as all five franchises began shaping their squads for the 2026 season. With marquee names opening proceedings, the auction produced shocks right from the start but also delivered blockbuster signings that set the tone for what promises to be a thrilling new chapter in the league. 

WPL 2026 Auction: Deepti Sharma goes for big money

The headline moment of the WPL 2026 auction came when India’s star all-rounder Deepti Sharma returned to UP Warriorz via RTM for ₹3.2 crore, making her the joint second-most expensive player in WPL history. She now stands alongside Ashleigh Gardner and Nat Sciver-Brunt, who fetched the same price in 2023. Smriti Mandhana’s iconic ₹3.4 crore deal from the inaugural edition remains unbeaten at the top.
 
 
UP Warriorz were among the busiest teams early on, also snapping up Sophie Ecclestone for ₹85 lakh and former Australian captain Meg Lanning for ₹1.9 crore, reinforcing both their spin and leadership departments.
 
Mumbai Indians made one of the most expected moves of the day, successfully bringing back Amelia Kerr for ₹3 crore, while Gujarat Giants strengthened their lineup with Sophie Devine (₹2 crore) and Indian pacer Renuka Thakur (₹60 lakh).

Delhi Capitals made just one marquee purchase but a valuable one — South African stroke-maker Laura Wolvaardt for ₹1.1 crore.

WPL 2026 Auction: Full list of sold players

Player  Country Team Price (RS in Crore)
Deepti Sharma IND UP Warriors (RTM) Rs 3.2 cr
Amelia Kerr NZ Mumbai Indians Rs 3 cr
Sophie Devine NZ Gujarat Giants Rs 2 cr
Meg Lanning AUS UP Warriors Rs 1.9 cr
Chinelle Henry WI Delhi Capitals Rs 1.3 cr
Shree Charni IND Delhi Capitals Rs 1.3 cr
Phoebe Litchfield AUS UP Warriors Rs 1.2 cr
Laura Wolvaardt SA Delhi Capitals Rs 1.1 cr
Asha Sobhna IND UP Warriors Rs 1.1 cr
Lauren Bell ENG Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 0.9 cr
Sophie Ecclestone ENG UP Warriors (RTM) Rs 0.85 cr
Bharti Fulmali IND Gujarat Giants (RTM) Rs0.7 cr
Nadine de Klerk SA Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 0.65
Radha Yadav IND Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 0.65 lakh
Renuka Thakur IND Gujarat Giants Rs 0.6 cr
Georgia Voll AUS Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 0.6 cr
Kiran Navgire IND UP Warriors (RTM) Rs 0.6 cr
Shabnim Ismail SA Mumbai Indians Rs 0.6 cr
Kranti Gaud IND UP Warriors (RTM) Rs 0.5 cr
Sneh Rana IND Delhi Capitals Rs 0.5 cr
Harleen Deol IND UP Warriors Rs 0.5 cr
Lizelle Lee SA Delhi Capitals Rs 0.3 cr
Titas Sadhu IND Gujarat Giants Rs 0.3 cr
Linsey Smith  ENG Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 0.3 cr
Sanskriti Gupta  IND Mumbai Indians Rs 0.2 cr
Pema Rawat IND Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 0.2 cr
Deeya Yadav IND Delhi Capitals Rs 0.1 cr

WPL 2026 Auction: Big names go unsold

The auction also saw notable surprises. The biggest shock came early when Alyssa Healy, one of world cricket’s most celebrated captains and wicketkeeper-batters, went unsold in the marquee round, leaving the room stunned.
 
The trend continued in later rounds, where multiple capped players failed to attract bids initially, including India’s World Cup-winning wicketkeeper Uma Chetry.

WPL 2026 Auction: Full list of unsold players

Player Base Price Capped/Uncapped
Alyssa Healy ₹50 lakh Capped
Uma Chetry ₹50 lakh Capped
Amy Jones ₹50 lakh Capped
Izzy Gaze ₹40 lakh Capped
Alana King ₹40 lakh Capped
Tazmin Brits ₹30 lakh Capped
Sabbineni Meghana ₹30 lakh Capped
Grace Harris ₹30 lakh Capped
Darcie Brown ₹30 lakh Capped
Lauren Cheatle ₹30 lakh Capped
Saika Ishaque ₹30 lakh Capped
Priya Mishra ₹30 lakh Capped
Amanda-Jade Wellington ₹30 lakh Capped
Davina Perrin ₹20 lakh Uncapped
Amandeep Kaur ₹20 lakh Uncapped
Nandni Sharma ₹20 lakh Uncapped
Sanika Chalke ₹10 lakh Uncapped
Pranavi Chandra ₹10 lakh Uncapped
Vrinda Dinesh ₹10 lakh Uncapped
Arushi Goel ₹10 lakh Uncapped
Disha Kasat ₹10 lakh Uncapped
Humairaa Kaazi ₹10 lakh Uncapped
Jintimani Kalita ₹10 lakh Uncapped
S. Yashasri ₹10 lakh Uncapped
G Trisha ₹10 lakh Uncapped
Khushi Bhatia ₹10 lakh Uncapped
Shipra Giri ₹10 lakh Uncapped
Nandini Kashyap ₹10 lakh Uncapped
Prathyoosha Kumar ₹10 lakh Uncapped
Mamatha Madiwala ₹10 lakh Uncapped
Komalpreet Kour ₹10 lakh Uncapped
Happy Kumari ₹10 lakh Uncapped
 

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

