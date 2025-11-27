WPL 2026: Full list of sold and unsold players in first mega auction

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
The first-ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) mega auction unfolded in Delhi with intense bidding wars, unexpected snubs and history-making price tags as all five franchises began shaping their squads for the 2026 season. With marquee names opening proceedings, the auction produced shocks right from the start but also delivered blockbuster signings that set the tone for what promises to be a thrilling new chapter in the league.
WPL 2026 Auction: Deepti Sharma goes for big money
The headline moment of the WPL 2026 auction came when India’s star all-rounder Deepti Sharma returned to UP Warriorz via RTM for ₹3.2 crore, making her the joint second-most expensive player in WPL history. She now stands alongside Ashleigh Gardner and Nat Sciver-Brunt, who fetched the same price in 2023. Smriti Mandhana’s iconic ₹3.4 crore deal from the inaugural edition remains unbeaten at the top.
UP Warriorz were among the busiest teams early on, also snapping up Sophie Ecclestone for ₹85 lakh and former Australian captain Meg Lanning for ₹1.9 crore, reinforcing both their spin and leadership departments.
Mumbai Indians made one of the most expected moves of the day, successfully bringing back Amelia Kerr for ₹3 crore, while Gujarat Giants strengthened their lineup with Sophie Devine (₹2 crore) and Indian pacer Renuka Thakur (₹60 lakh).
Delhi Capitals made just one marquee purchase but a valuable one — South African stroke-maker Laura Wolvaardt for ₹1.1 crore.
WPL 2026 Auction: Full list of sold players
|Player
|Country
|Team
|Price (RS in Crore)
|Deepti Sharma
|IND
|UP Warriors (RTM)
|Rs 3.2 cr
|Amelia Kerr
|NZ
|Mumbai Indians
|Rs 3 cr
|Sophie Devine
|NZ
|Gujarat Giants
|Rs 2 cr
|Meg Lanning
|AUS
|UP Warriors
|Rs 1.9 cr
|Chinelle Henry
|WI
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs 1.3 cr
|Shree Charni
|IND
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs 1.3 cr
|Phoebe Litchfield
|AUS
|UP Warriors
|Rs 1.2 cr
|Laura Wolvaardt
|SA
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs 1.1 cr
|Asha Sobhna
|IND
|UP Warriors
|Rs 1.1 cr
|Lauren Bell
|ENG
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Rs 0.9 cr
|Sophie Ecclestone
|ENG
|UP Warriors (RTM)
|Rs 0.85 cr
|Bharti Fulmali
|IND
|Gujarat Giants (RTM)
|Rs0.7 cr
|Nadine de Klerk
|SA
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Rs 0.65
|Radha Yadav
|IND
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Rs 0.65 lakh
|Renuka Thakur
|IND
|Gujarat Giants
|Rs 0.6 cr
|Georgia Voll
|AUS
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Rs 0.6 cr
|Kiran Navgire
|IND
|UP Warriors (RTM)
|Rs 0.6 cr
|Shabnim Ismail
|SA
|Mumbai Indians
|Rs 0.6 cr
|Kranti Gaud
|IND
|UP Warriors (RTM)
|Rs 0.5 cr
|Sneh Rana
|IND
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs 0.5 cr
|Harleen Deol
|IND
|UP Warriors
|Rs 0.5 cr
|Lizelle Lee
|SA
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs 0.3 cr
|Titas Sadhu
|IND
|Gujarat Giants
|Rs 0.3 cr
|Linsey Smith
|ENG
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Rs 0.3 cr
|Sanskriti Gupta
|IND
|Mumbai Indians
|Rs 0.2 cr
|Pema Rawat
|IND
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Rs 0.2 cr
|Deeya Yadav
|IND
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs 0.1 cr
WPL 2026 Auction: Big names go unsold
The auction also saw notable surprises. The biggest shock came early when Alyssa Healy, one of world cricket’s most celebrated captains and wicketkeeper-batters, went unsold in the marquee round, leaving the room stunned.
The trend continued in later rounds, where multiple capped players failed to attract bids initially, including India’s World Cup-winning wicketkeeper Uma Chetry.
WPL 2026 Auction: Full list of unsold players
|Player
|Base Price
|Capped/Uncapped
|Alyssa Healy
|₹50 lakh
|Capped
|Uma Chetry
|₹50 lakh
|Capped
|Amy Jones
|₹50 lakh
|Capped
|Izzy Gaze
|₹40 lakh
|Capped
|Alana King
|₹40 lakh
|Capped
|Tazmin Brits
|₹30 lakh
|Capped
|Sabbineni Meghana
|₹30 lakh
|Capped
|Grace Harris
|₹30 lakh
|Capped
|Darcie Brown
|₹30 lakh
|Capped
|Lauren Cheatle
|₹30 lakh
|Capped
|Saika Ishaque
|₹30 lakh
|Capped
|Priya Mishra
|₹30 lakh
|Capped
|Amanda-Jade Wellington
|₹30 lakh
|Capped
|Davina Perrin
|₹20 lakh
|Uncapped
|Amandeep Kaur
|₹20 lakh
|Uncapped
|Nandni Sharma
|₹20 lakh
|Uncapped
|Sanika Chalke
|₹10 lakh
|Uncapped
|Pranavi Chandra
|₹10 lakh
|Uncapped
|Vrinda Dinesh
|₹10 lakh
|Uncapped
|Arushi Goel
|₹10 lakh
|Uncapped
|Disha Kasat
|₹10 lakh
|Uncapped
|Humairaa Kaazi
|₹10 lakh
|Uncapped
|Jintimani Kalita
|₹10 lakh
|Uncapped
|S. Yashasri
|₹10 lakh
|Uncapped
|G Trisha
|₹10 lakh
|Uncapped
|Khushi Bhatia
|₹10 lakh
|Uncapped
|Shipra Giri
|₹10 lakh
|Uncapped
|Nandini Kashyap
|₹10 lakh
|Uncapped
|Prathyoosha Kumar
|₹10 lakh
|Uncapped
|Mamatha Madiwala
|₹10 lakh
|Uncapped
|Komalpreet Kour
|₹10 lakh
|Uncapped
|Happy Kumari
|₹10 lakh
|Uncapped