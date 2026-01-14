DC vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Delhi win the toss, opt to field first

In Match 7 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026, two teams seeking their first win of the season will go head-to-head at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, tonight. DC skipper Jemimah Rodrigues won the toss and elected to bowl first. Delhi Capitals Women (DC W) will face UP Warriorz (UP W) in what promises to be an exciting contest. Due to ongoing elections in Navi Mumbai, the match will be played behind closed doors, with no fans allowed in the stadium.

Jemimah Rodrigues' Delhi side has struggled early in the season, with two losses from their first two games despite a strong fight against Gujarat Giants Women. They’ll need to regroup quickly to secure their first win in WPL 2026.

ALSO READ: Women's Premier League 2026: UPW vs DC head-to-head record over the years Similarly, UP Warriorz have had a tough start, losing to Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in their opening matches. The upcoming match holds added significance for UPW’s captain, Meg Lanning, as she faces the team she captained for the last three seasons, bringing extra emotional weight to this crucial encounter. Both teams will be eager to turn their campaigns around and pick up their first points in the competition.

WPL 2026 UPW vs DC: Playing 11

UP Warriorz playing 11: Meg Lanning (C), Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Shipra Giri (WK), Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Goud

Delhi Capitals playing 11: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Marizanne Kapp, Deeya Yadav, Chinelle Henry, Lizelle Lee (WK), Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Alana King, Nandani Sharma

WPL 2026 DC vs UPW: Live telecast

The Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.

WPL 2026 DC vs UPW: Live streaming

The live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between DC and UPW will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.

Stay tuned for WPL 2026 match updates and live scores from Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz here.