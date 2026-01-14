Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Women's Premier League 2026: UPW vs DC head-to-head record over the years

Women's Premier League 2026: UPW vs DC head-to-head record over the years

Similar to Delhi, UP Warriorz have had a challenging run in the tournament. After a loss to Gujarat Giants in their season opener, they were also defeated by RCB Women in their 2nd game.

UPW vs DC

UPW vs DC

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Match 7 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 will feature a battle between two struggling teams at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. On Wednesday, January 14, Delhi Capitals Women (DC W) will take on UP Warriorz (UP W) in what promises to be an intense encounter. Due to ongoing elections in Navi Mumbai, the match will be played behind closed doors, with no spectators allowed inside the stadium.
 
Under the leadership of Jemimah Rodrigues, Delhi Capitals Women have had a tough start to the season. Despite a competitive performance against Gujarat Giants Women, they failed to secure a victory, leaving them with two losses from their opening games. With time running out, the Capitals will need to quickly regroup and find their form if they hope to secure their first win in WPL 2026.
 
 
Similar to Delhi, UP Warriorz have had a challenging run in the tournament. After a loss to Gujarat Giants in their season opener, they were also defeated by Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in their second match. For the Warriorz, the upcoming game holds additional emotional significance, as it will see their captain, Meg Lanning, face the team she captained for the last three seasons. This adds an extra layer of intrigue to what is already a crucial match for both sides. 
 
With all that in mind, let’s take a look at how their head-to-head encounters have panned out over the years.

Also Read

IND vs NZ live streaming

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI live score

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE 2nd ODI: Clarke removes Kohli on 23; India 4 down

India vs USA U19 World Cup 2026 playing 11

India vs USA U19 World Cup 2026: Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli dethrones Rohit to reclaim No. 1 ODI batter ranking after 2021

UPW vs DC WPL 2026

WPL 2026 UPW vs DC: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

 
UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals: head to head in WPL 
UPW vs DC H2H stats over the years
Match Type Season (WPL) Winning Team (Score) Losing Team (Score) Date Venue
5th Match 2023 Delhi Capitals Women (211-4)* UP Warriorz Women (169-5) Mar 7, 2023 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
20th Match 2023 Delhi Capitals Women (142-5) UP Warriorz Women (138-6)* Mar 21, 2023 Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
4th Match 2024 Delhi Capitals Women (123-1) UP Warriorz Women (119-9) Feb 26, 2024 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
15th Match 2024 UP Warriorz Women (138-8) Delhi Capitals Women (137) Mar 8, 2024 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
6th Match 2025 Delhi Capitals Women (167-3) UP Warriorz Women (166-7) Feb 19, 2025 BCA Stadium, Kotambi
8th Match 2025 UP Warriorz Women (177-9) Delhi Capitals Women (144) Feb 22, 2025 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
 
2023: DC Dominates Early Matches
 
In 2023, Delhi Capitals Women (DC W) had the upper hand in the early stages of their encounters with UP Warriorz (UPW).
 
5th Match (March 7, 2023): DC W won convincingly, setting a target of 211/4. UPW could only manage 169/5 in reply, losing by a substantial margin. The match was played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy.
 
20th Match (March 21, 2023): DC W continued their winning streak, posting 142/5. UPW fought hard but came up short, finishing with 138/6. This close contest took place at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
 
2024: A Split in Wins
 
2024 saw a more balanced contest between the two teams, with both sides registering victories in the season.
 
4th Match (February 26, 2024): DC W triumphed again, putting up 123/1 in a rain-impacted match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. UPW could only manage 119/9, as they lost by a narrow margin.
 
15th Match (March 8, 2024): However, UPW bounced back in the next encounter, overcoming DC W by a single run. UPW scored 138/8, and DC W fell just short, finishing with 137 runs. This thrilling match took place at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
 
2025: UPW's Victory and DC's Consistency
 
In 2025, the rivalry continued to intensify, with UPW securing a memorable win.
 
6th Match (February 19, 2025): DC W set a strong target of 167/3, but UPW almost chased it down, falling just one run short at 166/7. The match was played at BCA Stadium, Kotambi.
 
8th Match (February 22, 2025): The final encounter of 2025 saw UPW come out on top again, posting 177/9. DC W managed only 144 runs in reply, losing the match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
 

More From This Section

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI playing 11

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Rajkot Stadium

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Rajkot pitch report, key stadium stats

UPW vs DC

Women's Premier League 2026: UPW vs DC playing 11, live time, streaming

MI vs GG

MI vs GG HIGHLIGHTS WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur fires MI to 7-wicket win vs Gujarat

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants broadcast details

MI vs GG live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live today?

Topics : Women's Premier League Cricket News Delhi Capitals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q3 ResultsTech Mahindra Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayBMC Elections 2026 DetailsDividend Stocks TodayBank Holiday TodayIMD Cold Wave Read WarningShadowfax IPO Price Band