MI vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Opening ceremony at 6:45 PM; toss at 7 PM

The defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) today in the opening match of WPL 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. The tournament will begin with the opening ceremony starting at 6.45 pm IST, i.e., 15 minutes before the scheduled time for the toss.

Mumbai Indians remain the benchmark team on paper. Harmanpreet Kaur leads a batting line-up designed to dominate phases rather than moments. Their approach has always been about sustained pressure — absorb early movement if required, then launch through the middle with power-hitters like Hayley Matthews and the calm but high-impact presence of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr.

MI’s bowling attack looks sharper with the return of express pacer Shabnim Ismail, adding intimidation and control in the powerplay. Their spin group continues to offer match-up flexibility, a key factor on this surface. MI’s biggest advantage is depth — multiple players capable of delivering the decisive over, partnership, or wicket.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026 MI vs RCB: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium RCB, captained by Smriti Mandhana, have quietly rebuilt with purpose. The squad now carries a more aggressive pace identity, especially at the death, with bowlers who bring variations and improved control under pressure. The absence of Ellyse Perry shifts responsibility onto a committee of overseas all-rounders, giving RCB more batting coverage, even if combinations remain fluid.

WPL 2026 MI vs RCB: Playing 11

MI Playing 11 (Probables): Hayley Kristen Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar

RCB Playing 11 (Probables): Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Nadine de Klerk, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Dayalan Hemalatha

WPL 2026 MI vs RCB: LIVE TOSS

The coin flip for the opening match of WPL 2026 between MI’s Harmanpreet Kaur and RCB’s Smriti Mandhana will take place at 7 pm IST.

WPL 2026 MI vs RCB: Live telecast

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.

WPL 2026 MI vs RCB: Live streaming

The live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between MI and RCB will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.

