MI vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Opening ceremony at 6:45 PM; toss at 7 PM
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE SCORE: Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the only two teams so far in the WPL to lift the trophy
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) today in the opening match of WPL 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. The tournament will begin with the opening ceremony starting at 6.45 pm IST, i.e., 15 minutes before the scheduled time for the toss.
Mumbai Indians remain the benchmark team on paper. Harmanpreet Kaur leads a batting line-up designed to dominate phases rather than moments. Their approach has always been about sustained pressure — absorb early movement if required, then launch through the middle with power-hitters like Hayley Matthews and the calm but high-impact presence of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr.
MI’s bowling attack looks sharper with the return of express pacer Shabnim Ismail, adding intimidation and control in the powerplay. Their spin group continues to offer match-up flexibility, a key factor on this surface. MI’s biggest advantage is depth — multiple players capable of delivering the decisive over, partnership, or wicket.
RCB, captained by Smriti Mandhana, have quietly rebuilt with purpose. The squad now carries a more aggressive pace identity, especially at the death, with bowlers who bring variations and improved control under pressure. The absence of Ellyse Perry shifts responsibility onto a committee of overseas all-rounders, giving RCB more batting coverage, even if combinations remain fluid.
WPL 2026 MI vs RCB: Playing 11
MI Playing 11 (Probables): Hayley Kristen Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar
RCB Playing 11 (Probables): Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Nadine de Klerk, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Dayalan Hemalatha
WPL 2026 MI vs RCB: LIVE TOSS
The coin flip for the opening match of WPL 2026 between MI’s Harmanpreet Kaur and RCB’s Smriti Mandhana will take place at 7 pm IST.
WPL 2026 MI vs RCB: Live telecast
The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.
WPL 2026 MI vs RCB: Live streaming
The live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between MI and RCB will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.
Stay tuned for WPL 2026 match updates and live scores from Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru here.
6:37 PM
WPL 2026 MI vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Pitch report for opening match
The DY Patil pitch is expected to offer steady bounce and good carry, playing true for batters. Powerplay could dominate with little early movement. Spin may get mild grip later, but short boundaries and predictable bounce favour stroke play. First-innings totals around 170+ remain the target.
6:29 PM
WPL 2026 MI vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: MI vs RCB head-to-head record
MI and RCB have played each other seven times in WPL with MI winning four matches, while RCB have emerged victorious on three occassions.
6:15 PM
WPL 2026 MI vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Opening ceremony timing
The WPL 2026 will have a grand opening ceremony starting at 6:45 PM IST, just 15 minutes prior to the toss.
6:05 PM
5:55 PM
5:46 PM
WPL 2026 MI vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the WPL 2026 opening fixture between two former champions, the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both teams will hope to start their season with two full points, but who will succceed? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 5:46 PM IST