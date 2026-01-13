Women's Premier League 2026: MI vs GG head-to-head record over the years

With the WPL caravan firmly stationed in Navi Mumbai so far, the focus remains on the DY Patil Cricket Stadium as defending champions Mumbai Indians face an in-form Gujarat Giants in Match 6 of WPL 2026. Every game this season has been played at this venue, making conditions familiar but the pressure no less intense.

Gujarat Giants have made their most impressive start to a WPL campaign, winning both matches to date with fearless batting that has repeatedly breached the 200-run mark. Their tight victory over Delhi Capitals further boosted confidence, highlighted by Sophie Devine’s impact at the top and in the closing stages. Skipper Ashleigh Gardner has led from the front, though the Giants will be keen to sharpen their execution through the middle overs.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, arrive with history firmly on their side. They have won all seven previous WPL meetings against Gujarat Giants and will look to extend that flawless head-to-head record. Nat Sciver-Brunt's all-round consistency and Harmanpreet Kaur's fluent knock in the last outing have lifted momentum, setting the stage for a high-quality contest where handling key moments could again prove decisive.

With all that in mind, let’s take a look at how their head-to-head encounters have panned out over the years.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants: head to head in WPL

Match Type Season (WPL) Winning Team (Score) Losing Team (Score) Date Venue 1st Match 2023 Mumbai Indians Women (207-5)* Gujarat Giants Women (64) Mar 4, 2023 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 12th Match 2023 Mumbai Indians Women (162-8)* Gujarat Giants Women (107-9) Mar 14, 2023 Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 3rd Match 2024 Mumbai Indians Women (129-5) Gujarat Giants Women (126-9) Feb 25, 2024 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 16th Match 2024 Mumbai Indians Women (191-3) Gujarat Giants Women (190-7) Mar 9, 2024 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 5th Match 2025 Mumbai Indians Women (122-5) Gujarat Giants Women (120) Feb 18, 2025 BCA Stadium, Kotambi 19th Match 2025 Mumbai Indians Women (179-6) Gujarat Giants Women (170) Mar 10, 2025 Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Eliminator 2025 Mumbai Indians Women (213-4) Gujarat Giants Women (166) Mar 13, 2025 Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

WPL 2023

In the opening season of the WPL, i.e. WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants faced each other twice in the group stage, with MI securing wins in both games and eventually going on to lift the trophy, while GG finished at the bottom of the points table.

WPL 2024

The two sides faced each other twice again in the group stages in WPL 2024, and it was once again MI who ended up victorious on both occasions to keep their perfect record against GG intact. MI finished third in the tournament after losing the eliminator to eventual winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while GG once again finished at the bottom of the table.

WPL 2025

The 2025 season was different, as it was the first time MI and GG faced each other three times in the event. MI first beat GG in both their league-stage matches before meeting them again in the eliminator. Despite the change of stakes, GG failed to end their winless streak and were knocked out by MI, who went on to win the WPL title for the second time after beating DC in the final.