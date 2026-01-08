Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IND vs NZ T20s: Tilak's injury clouds India's plans ahead of T20 World Cup

IND vs NZ T20s: Tilak's injury clouds India's plans ahead of T20 World Cup

India batter Tilak Varma has undergone surgery for testicular torsion and will miss the New Zealand T20 International series, with his availability for the early matches of the T20 World Cup in doubt.

India batter Tilak Varma underwent surgery after reporting acute groin pain and is set to miss the upcoming five-match T20 International series against New Zealand, beginning January 21 in Nagpur. The 23-year-old is also in serious doubt for the first couple of matches of next month’s T20 World Cup.
 
Varma was rushed to hospital in Rajkot, where he is currently with the Hyderabad squad for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy One-day Championship, after complaining of sudden and intense pain. Medical scans later confirmed that he was suffering from testicular torsion, a condition that requires immediate surgical intervention.
 
A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official said told news agency Press Trust of India, Varma was taken to Gokul Hospital in Rajkot, where doctors diagnosed him with testicular torsion and advised urgent surgery. The official added that the India batter underwent a successful procedure and is currently recovering.
 
 
According to the BCCI, the medical team sought further opinion from specialists, who concurred with the diagnosis and treatment plan. While Varma is said to be doing well post-surgery, his return-to-play timeline will be decided after discussions with the medical panel. 
It is reliably learnt that Varma will not be available for the New Zealand T20 International series, dealing a blow to India’s middle-order plans ahead of a packed international calendar.

What is testicular torsion?
 
Testicular torsion is a medical emergency in which the spermatic cord, responsible for supplying blood to the testicle, twists and cuts off blood flow. The condition typically causes sudden and severe pain, swelling, nausea, and vomiting, and requires prompt surgical treatment to prevent long-term complications.
 
World Cup participation in doubt
 
Varma’s fitness is also a concern for the T20 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka and begins on February 7. India are scheduled to play the USA in their opening match in Mumbai, followed by a group fixture against Namibia on February 12 in Delhi.
 
While the BCCI has said it will provide an update once more clarity emerges on Varma’s recovery, the timeline leaves little margin for error ahead of the marquee tournament. Any delay in rehabilitation could rule the left-handed batter out of the early phase of the World Cup.

