Zimbabwe to India: Full list of highest team total in T20 Internationals

Zimbabwe set a record for the highest team total in T20I history, scoring 344 for 4 against Gambia in the T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier. Captain Sikander Raza, who has played for Punjab Kings in the IPL, dazzled with an unbeaten 133 off just 43 balls, hitting 15 sixes. This surpassed Nepal's previous record of 314 runs against Mongolia in the Asian Games last year. Overall, Zimbabwe struck 27 sixes and 30 boundaries in their innings.
|Highest Team Totals in T20Is
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|Zimbabwe
|344/4
|20
|17.2
|1
|Gambia
|Ruaraka Sports Club, Nairobi
|23/10/24
|Nepal
|314/3
|20
|15.7
|1
|v Mongolia
|Hangzhou
|27/09/23
|India
|282/4
|19
|14.84
|1
|v Bangladesh
|Hyderabad
|12/10/24
|Afghanistan
|278/3
|20
|13.9
|1
|v Ireland
|Dehradun
|23/02/19
|Czech Rep.
|278/4
|20
|13.9
|1
|v Turkey
|Ilfov County
|30/08/19
|Malaysia
|268/4
|20
|13.4
|1
|v Thailand
|Hangzhou
|02/10/23
|England
|267/3
|20
|13.35
|1
|v West Indies
|Tarouba
|19/12/23
|Australia
|263/3
|20
|13.15
|1
|v Sri Lanka
|Pallekele
|06/09/16
|Sri Lanka
|260/6
|20
|13
|1
|v Kenya
|Johannesburg
|14/09/07
|India
|260/5
|20
|13
|1
|v Sri Lanka
|Indore
|22/12/17
|South Africa
|259/4
|18.5
|13.75
|2
|v West Indies
|Centurion
|26/03/23
|Czech Rep.
|258/2
|20
|12.9
|1
|v Bulgaria
|Marsa
|12/05/22
|West Indies
|258/5
|20
|12.9
|1
|v South Africa
|Centurion
|26/03/23
|Japan
|258/0
|20
|12.9
|1
|v China
|Mong Kok
|15/02/24
|Denmark
|256/5
|20
|12.8
|1
|v Gibraltar
|Waterloo
|29/06/22
|New Zealand
|254/5
|20
|12.7
|1
|v Scotland
|Edinburgh
|29/07/22
|Japan
|253/4
|20
|12.65
|1
|v Mongolia
|Sano
|08/05/24
Although Raza's 15 sixes are impressive, they fall short of the T20I record of 18 sixes held by Sahil Chauhan of Estonia. The ICC's decision to grant T20I status to all member nations has led to numerous record-breaking performances, especially when less experienced teams face stronger opponents.
Additionally, Zimbabwe's total surpasses the highest score in T20Is among Test-playing nations, previously held by India with 297 for 6 against Bangladesh earlier this month. On the other hand, Gambia's Musa Jobarteh became the most expensive bowler in T20I history, conceding 93 runs in 4 overs, surpassing the previous record of 75 runs by Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha.