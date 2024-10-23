Chad Bowes to Head: Full list of fastest double century in List A cricket

New Zealand's hard-hitting batter Chad Bowes made history on Wednesday by scoring a double century in just 103 balls during a Ford Trophy match. The South African-born batter achieved the remarkable feat while playing for Canterbury against Otago, setting a new record for the fastest double century in 50-over cricket.
Bowes' explosive innings came to an end when he was dismissed for 205 off 110 deliveries.
Who held the previous record for the fastest double century in List A cricket?
The previous record was held by Travis Head, who scored a double century for South Australia against Queensland in the 2021-22 Marsh Cup. Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan also came close to the record with his 277 against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Jagadeesan and Head had reached their respective double hundreds in 114 balls.
|Top 10 batters who scored fastest double century in List A cricket
|Balls Taken
|Name
|Team
|Opposition
|Venue
|Year
|103
|Chad Bowes
|Canterbury
|Otago
|Christchurch
|2024
|114
|Travis Head
|South Australia
|Queensland
|Adelaide
|2021
|114
|Narayan Jagadeesan
|Tamil Nadu
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Bengaluru
|2022
|117
|Travis Head
|South Australia
|Western Australia
|Sydney
|2015
|123
|Ben Duckett
|England Lions
|Sri Lanka A
|Canterbury
|2016
|126
|Jamie How
|Central Districts
|Northern Districts
|Hamilton
|2013
|126
|Ishan Kishan
|India
|Bangladesh
|Chittagong
|2022
|128
|D'Arcy Short
|Western Australia
|Queensland
|Sydney
|2018
|128
|Glenn Maxwell
|Australia
|Afghanistan
|Mumbai
|2023
|129
|Prithvi Shaw
|Northamptonshire
|Somerset
|Northampton
|2023
Who is Chad Bowes?
Chad Bowes, who recently missed out on selection for New Zealand's white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, raced to his century in just 53 balls, narrowly missing Ross Taylor's record of the fastest hundred in the Ford Trophy (49 balls). Bowes reached his half-century in just 26 balls.
Playing in his 100th List A match, Bowes smashed 27 fours and seven sixes, helping Canterbury post 343 for 9 after being put in to bat at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Canterbury then bowled out Otago for 103, securing a dominant 240-run victory.
A world record for Chad Bowes! Brings up his double century from just 103 balls for Canterbury! Travis Head and Narayan Jagadeesan with the previous List A record of 114 balls. LIVE stream + HIGHLIGHTS | https://t.co/XdSuQE7ceZ #FordTrophy pic.twitter.com/mNZe65UEtE— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 23, 2024
The 32-year-old Bowes, born in Benoni, South Africa, also became the first player since Jamie How to score a double century in the tournament’s history. How had scored 222 for Central Stags during the 2012-13 edition of the Ford Trophy.
This was Bowes' highest List A score, surpassing his previous best of 126. Known for his aggressive batting at the top of the order, Bowes has also featured in a few One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals for New Zealand.
|Fastest double centuries in ODIs
|Balls
|Batsman
|Match
|Venue
|Year
|126
|Ishan Kishan
|India vs Bangladesh
|Chattogram
|2022
|128
|Glenn Maxwell
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|Wankhede
|2023
|136
|Pathum Nissanka
|Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
|Pallekele
|2024
|138
|Chris Gayle
|West Indies vs Zimbabwe
|Canberra
|2014
|140
|Virender Sehwag
|India vs West Indies
|Indore
|2011
|145
|Shubman Gill
|India vs New Zealand
|Hyderabad
|2023
|147
|Sachin Tendulkar
|India vs South Africa
|Gwalior
|2010
|148
|Fakhar Zaman
|Pakistan vs Zimbabwe
|Bulawayo
|2018
|151
|Rohit Sharma
|India vs Sri Lanka
|Kolkata
|2014
|151
|Rohit Sharma
|India vs Sri Lanka
|Mohali
|2017
|153
|Martin Guptill
|New Zealand vs West Indies
|Wellington
|2015
|156
|Rohit Sharma
|India vs Australia
|Bangalore
|2013
|Fastest double hundreds in Test cricket (by balls faced)
|Balls
|Player
|Match
|Location
|Year
|153
|Nathan Astle
|New Zealand v England
|Christchurch
|2002
|163
|Ben Stokes
|England v South Africa
|Cape Town
|2016
|168
|Virender Sehwag
|India v Sri Lanka
|Mumbai
|2009
|182
|Virender Sehwag
|India v Pakistan
|Lahore
|2006
|186
|Brendon McCullum
|New Zealand v Pakistan
|Sharjah
|2014
|194
|Virender Sehwag
|India v South Africa
|Chennai
|2008
|207
|Ollie Pope
|England v Ireland
|Lord's
|2023
|211
|Hershel Gibbs
|South Africa v Pakistan
|Cape Town
|2003
|211
|LRPL Taylor
|New Zealand v Bangladesh
|Wellington
|2019
|212
|Adam Gilchrist
|Australia v South Africa
|Johannesburg
|2002
(With PTI inputs)