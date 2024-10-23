Chad Bowes to Head: Full list of fastest double century in List A cricket

Business Standard
New Zealand Chad Bowes broke the record of fastest double hundred in List A cricket, reaching the mark in just 103 balls to shatter the record held by India's Jagadeesan and Australian Travis Head

Chad Bowes hit double century in just 103 balls

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

New Zealand's hard-hitting batter Chad Bowes made history on Wednesday by scoring a double century in just 103 balls during a Ford Trophy match. The South African-born batter achieved the remarkable feat while playing for Canterbury against Otago, setting a new record for the fastest double century in 50-over cricket.

Bowes' explosive innings came to an end when he was dismissed for 205 off 110 deliveries.

Who held the previous record for the fastest double century in List A cricket?

The previous record was held by Travis Head, who scored a double century for South Australia against Queensland in the 2021-22 Marsh Cup. Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan also came close to the record with his 277 against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Jagadeesan and Head had reached their respective double hundreds in 114 balls.
 

Top 10 batters who scored fastest double century in List A cricket
Balls Taken Name Team Opposition Venue Year
103 Chad Bowes Canterbury Otago Christchurch 2024
114 Travis Head South Australia Queensland Adelaide 2021
114 Narayan Jagadeesan Tamil Nadu Arunachal Pradesh Bengaluru 2022
117 Travis Head South Australia Western Australia Sydney 2015
123 Ben Duckett England Lions Sri Lanka A Canterbury 2016
126 Jamie How Central Districts Northern Districts Hamilton 2013
126 Ishan Kishan India Bangladesh Chittagong 2022
128 D'Arcy Short Western Australia Queensland Sydney 2018
128 Glenn Maxwell Australia Afghanistan Mumbai 2023
129 Prithvi Shaw Northamptonshire Somerset Northampton 2023

 

 


Who is Chad Bowes?

Chad Bowes, who recently missed out on selection for New Zealand's white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, raced to his century in just 53 balls, narrowly missing Ross Taylor's record of the fastest hundred in the Ford Trophy (49 balls). Bowes reached his half-century in just 26 balls.

Playing in his 100th List A match, Bowes smashed 27 fours and seven sixes, helping Canterbury post 343 for 9 after being put in to bat at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Canterbury then bowled out Otago for 103, securing a dominant 240-run victory.

 

The 32-year-old Bowes, born in Benoni, South Africa, also became the first player since Jamie How to score a double century in the tournament’s history. How had scored 222 for Central Stags during the 2012-13 edition of the Ford Trophy.

This was Bowes' highest List A score, surpassing his previous best of 126. Known for his aggressive batting at the top of the order, Bowes has also featured in a few One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals for New Zealand.
 

Fastest double centuries in ODIs
Balls Batsman Match Venue Year
126 Ishan Kishan India vs Bangladesh Chattogram 2022
128 Glenn Maxwell Australia vs Afghanistan Wankhede 2023
136 Pathum Nissanka Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Pallekele 2024
138 Chris Gayle West Indies vs Zimbabwe Canberra 2014
140 Virender Sehwag India vs West Indies Indore 2011
145 Shubman Gill India vs New Zealand Hyderabad 2023
147 Sachin Tendulkar India vs South Africa Gwalior 2010
148 Fakhar Zaman Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Bulawayo 2018
151 Rohit Sharma India vs Sri Lanka Kolkata 2014
151 Rohit Sharma India vs Sri Lanka Mohali 2017
153 Martin Guptill New Zealand vs West Indies Wellington 2015
156 Rohit Sharma India vs Australia Bangalore 2013

 

Fastest double hundreds in Test cricket (by balls faced)
Balls Player Match Location Year
153 Nathan Astle New Zealand v England Christchurch 2002
163 Ben Stokes England v South Africa Cape Town 2016
168 Virender Sehwag India v Sri Lanka Mumbai 2009
182 Virender Sehwag India v Pakistan Lahore 2006
186 Brendon McCullum New Zealand v Pakistan Sharjah 2014
194 Virender Sehwag India v South Africa Chennai 2008
207 Ollie Pope England v Ireland Lord's 2023
211 Hershel Gibbs South Africa v Pakistan Cape Town 2003
211 LRPL Taylor New Zealand v Bangladesh Wellington 2019
212 Adam Gilchrist Australia v South Africa Johannesburg 2002


(With PTI inputs)


First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

