Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / ICC rankings: Rishabh Pant overtakes Virat Kohli in Test standings

ICC rankings: Rishabh Pant overtakes Virat Kohli in Test standings

Fresh from a counter-attacking 99 in the second innings of the opening Test against New Zealand, Pant gained three spots in the rankings.

Rishabh Pant century

Rishabh Pant century

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rishabh Pant on Wednesday overtook his superstar India teammate Virat Kohli to reach the sixth spot in the ICC Test rankings for batters.

Fresh from a counter-attacking 99 in the second innings of the opening Test against New Zealand, Pant gained three spots in the rankings while Kohli, who made a fluent 70 in Bengaluru, dropped a place to be eighth.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal remains India's highest ranked batter at four. India captain Rohit Sharma dropped two places to be joint 15th alongside Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne.

England star Joe Root maintains a healthy lead at the top of the charts.

 

New Zealand duo of Rachin Ravindra (up 36 places to 18th) and Devon Conway (up 12 spots to 36th) also made good ground on the latest list for Test batters, while teammate Matt Henry (up two rungs to ninth with a new career-high rating) was the big winner in bowlers' category.

Henry picked up eight wickets during the Black Caps' drought-breaking eight-wicket victory over India in Bengaluru, while teammate Will O'Rourke (up two spots to 39th) was also rewarded for his seven scalps from the same match.

More From This Section

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer to miss Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash against Tripura

Chad Bowes to Head: Full list of fastest double century in List A cricket

Chad Bowes to Head: Full list of fastest double century in List A cricket

Rishabh Pant

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Is Pant fit to keep wickets? Gambhir gives an update

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test preview

IND vs NZ 2nd Test preview: India eye right selection calls in Pune

India squad announcement on October 28

AUS vs IND Tests: Squad announcement on Oct 28; Pujara, Reddy in contention

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali was re-instated at 17th on the rankings following his 11 wickets across two innings against England, while teammate Sajid Khan gained 22 places to move to 50th after he was adjudged Player of the Match in the same contest.

India's pace spearhead remains at the top of the bowlers' rankings followed by teammate R Ashwin. Retaining the seventh sport, Ravindra Jadeja is another Indian in the top-10.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Cheteshwar Pujara

IND vs AUS: Will Cheteshwar Pujara get a final look-in?

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match details

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming

Pakistan vs England 3rd Test

Pakistan vs England 3rd Test playing 11, live telecast and streaming

Joe Root

Cook backs Root to surpass Tendulkar as leading run-getter in Test cricket

KL Rahul

IND vs NZ: Will KL Rahul get dropped from India Playing 11 for 2nd Test?

Topics : Test Cricket ICC Rankings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon