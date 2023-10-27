close
Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs NED Playing 11, live match time, streaming

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Bangladesh vs Netherlands Playing 11: Taskin Ahmed would come into Bangladesh playing 11 while the Dutch could play spinner Sqib Zulfiqar

Bangladesh vs Netherlands in ICC World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Photo: X

Bangladesh vs Netherlands in ICC World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Photo: X

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 10:56 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Bangladesh will take on the Netherlands in match 28 of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday, October 28. This match will mark the beginning of the World Cup at the Eden Gardens which will also host one of the two semi-finals. Bangladesh will have Taksin Ahmed back in their playing 11 after a two-match hiatus due to injury. 

Also Read: Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs NZ Playing 11, live match time, streaming

The Netherlands would look to forget the drubbing in Delhi by Australia and put pressure on Bangladesh like they have done against other teams in the tournament. They could play Saqib Zulfiqar, a leg-spin bowling all-rounder in the playing 11 keeping the Eden Gardens wicket in mind which might support spinners in a fifty-over game. 

Bangladesh vs Netherlands playing 11


Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed

Netherlands Probable Playing 11

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (C, wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Bangladesh vs Netherlands head-to-head

Bangladesh and the Netherlands have come up against each other in only two ODIs. The Dutch won the first match played in Scotland in 2010 and the Tigers returned the favour in the 2011 World Cup. So it’s 1-1 with the World Cup advantage to Bangladesh. 

Total matches played: 02
Bangladesh won: 01
Netherlands won: 01
No result: 00
Tied- 00

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

BAN vs NED ODIs: Squads of both team

Bangladesh Squad for ODI World Cup

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan

Netherlands Squad for World Cup

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi

Bangladesh vs Netherlands ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the Bangladesh vs Netherlands World Cup match take place?

Bangladesh vs Netherlands  World Cup match will take place on Saturday, October 28, 2023. 

What is the venue of the BAN vs NED World Cup match?

Bangladesh vs Netherlands  World Cup match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal. 

When will the Bangladesh vs Netherlands World Cup match live toss take place as per  Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the Bangladesh vs Netherlands World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between Bangladesh and Netherlands will begin at 02:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Bangladesh vs Netherlands World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the Bangladesh vs Netherlands World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the BAN vs NED World Cup match in  India for free?

Hotstar will live stream Bangladesh vs Netherlands World Cup match in India for free.
First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 10:56 PM IST

