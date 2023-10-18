Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN: Rohit rolls his arm in nets; Watch video

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh Playing 11: Five changes in India's XI

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

World Cup 2023, ENG vs BAN Highlights: Malan, Topley shine in Engalnd win

NZ vs BAN Highlights, World Cup 2023: Kane back, Kiwis continue winning run

NZ vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today

World Cup: England coach gives update on Stokes' inclusion in Playing 11

World Cup 2023: South Africa's Kagiso Rabada completes 150 ODI wickets

World Cup 2023: 'Men in Blue' have ticked off all the boxes - Azharuddin