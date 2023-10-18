close
Sensex (-0.69%)
65969.85 -458.24
Nifty (-0.51%)
19709.65 -101.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.12%)
6044.15 + 7.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.78%)
40415.65 -317.70
Nifty Bank (-0.99%)
43967.95 -441.55
Heatmap

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN: Rohit rolls his arm in nets; Watch video

In a video posted by the Indian cricket team's official Instagram page, Rohit is seen rolling his arms against Ravindra Jadeja in the nets.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma rolls his arm in nets ahead of India vs Bangladesh match in ICC Cricket Worls Cup 2023

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 1:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh Playing 11: Five changes in India's XI

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

World Cup 2023, ENG vs BAN Highlights: Malan, Topley shine in Engalnd win

NZ vs BAN Highlights, World Cup 2023: Kane back, Kiwis continue winning run

NZ vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today

World Cup: England coach gives update on Stokes' inclusion in Playing 11

World Cup 2023: South Africa's Kagiso Rabada completes 150 ODI wickets

World Cup 2023: 'Men in Blue' have ticked off all the boxes - Azharuddin

World Cup, SA vs NED: Should not have let them cross 200 runs - Bavuma

Topics : Rohit Sharma ICC World Cup ICC ODI World Cup 2023 cricket world cup India cricket team Indian Cricket BS Web Reports India vs Bangladesh

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayNZ vs AFG Playing 11Mumbai Air QualityApple Pencil Nifty FMCGNavratri 2023Cricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit ShahKCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying KiwisCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in IndiaMumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says officialHere's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon