World Cup 2023: South Africa's Kagiso Rabada completes 150 ODI wickets

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada completed 150 wickets in ODI cricket on Tuesday.
The bowler reached the milestone during a World Cup match against the Netherlands at Dharamshala.
In the match, Rabada took two wickets for 56 in nine overs. He took the wickets of opener Vikramjit Singh and all-rounder Bas de Leede.
In 95 ODIs, Rabada has taken 151 wickets at an average of 27.39, with the best figures of 6/16. He is only the ninth bowler to take 150 ODI wickets for Proteas.
The leading wicket-taker for South Africa in ODIs is Shaun Pollock, who took 387 scalps in 294 matches.
Overall, Rabada is the seventh-highest wicket-taker for Proteas in international cricket with 489 scalps in 211 matches. The leading wicket-taker for Proteas in international cricket continues to be Pollock with 823 scalps in 414 matches.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)