Cricket World Cup 2023, ENG vs BAN Playing 11 live match time, streaming

After facing a defeat in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 opener, defending champions England would look to make the most of it when they clash with Bangladesh in Match 7 at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday (October 10). The England vs Bangladesh match will be a day game starting at 10:30 AM IST. England will be without charismatic all-rounder Ben Stokes in their Playing 11 vs Bangladesh as he has not fully recovered from injury. Bangladesh, meanwhile, are expected to retain the winning combination from the previous match, which they won against Afghanistan. However, they might pick Mahmudullah ahead of Nasum Ahmed. Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here

Cricket World Cup 2023: England vs Bangladesh playing 11

Bangladesh Playing 11 Probable:

Tanzid Tamim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah/Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

England Playing 11 Probable:

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

England vs Bangladesh head-to-head





England and Bangladesh have clashed against each other in 24 ODI matches. Out of these 24 matches, England have won 19.

Total matches: 24

Won by England: 19

Won by Bangladesh: 5

ENG vs BAN ODIs: Squads of both team

Bangladesh Squad for ODI World Cup





Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

England Squad for World Cup

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

England vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the England vs Bangladesh World Cup match take place?

The England vs Bangladesh World Cup match will take place on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

What is the venue of the ENG vs BAN World Cup match?

The England vs Bangladesh World Cup match will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh.

What is the controversy about Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium's outfield?

Due to inclement weather conditions in India's north, Dharamsala's outfield is not upto international standards. Afghanistan's Mujeeb ur Rahman avoided an injury while fielding on the boundary line. Buttler, ahead of their clash with Bangladesh, raised his concerns about the outfield and reckoned that teams will avoid diving to save runs.





When will the England vs Bangladesh World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The England vs Bangladesh live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 10:00 AM IST.

What is the match timing of the England vs Bangladesh World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between Bangladesh and Bangladesh will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the England vs Bangladesh World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the England vs Bangladesh World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the ENG vs BAN World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the England vs Bangladesh World Cup match in India for free.