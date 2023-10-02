SA cricketers struggle to say 'Thiruvananthapuram'; Shashi Tharoor reacts

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up games full schedule, India matches streaming

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

ODI World Cup: Official warm-up games announced, India to face ENG and NED

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Delhi HC restrains unauthorised streaming of ICC Cricket World Cup

Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up games full schedule, India matches streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: India full schedule, squad, match timing, streaming

Cricket World Cup: SA skipper Bavuma returns home due to personal reasons