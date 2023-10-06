close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Cricket World Cup 2023, PAK vs NED: de Leede's show in vain, Pakistan win

Pakistan defeated the Netherlands after the Dutch threatened to chase the target down with half-centuries from Vikramjit Singh and Bas de Leede. Pakistan's professional bowling prevailed eventually

Hasan Ali takes a wicket as Pakistan beat the Netherlands in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 opening match in Hyderabad. Photo: PCB

Hasan Ali takes a wicket as Pakistan beat the Netherlands in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 opening match in Hyderabad. Photo: PCB

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 9:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bas de Leede’s all-round show went in vain as Pakistan’s professional bowling overpowered the Dutch to earn an easy 81 runs victory in the second match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, October 7. 

The Dutch threatened to chase down 287 set up by the Pakistani team, but apart from Vikramjit Singh (52 off 67) and de Leede (67 off 68), no other batter from the Netherlands were able to get in and play an innings of substance and quality. 

The last wicket partnership of 21 runs between two fast bowlers Logan van Beek and Paul van Meekeren was only to make Pakistan’s net run rate a bit less imposing on other teams after this big win. Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers for the men in green as he finished with figures of 3/43 in his nine overs. 

Earlier in the day, Bas de Leede picked four wickets and they came in bunches of two each in only two overs of his two spells as the Netherlands bowled Pakistan out for 286 in 49 overs. 

Asked to bat first after Dutch skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and decided to bowl first, Pakistan lost their top three in the powerplay with the team score 38/3 in 9.1 overs. 

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel then built a partnership of 120 before Shakeel was picked up by Aryan Dutt who broke the partnership, Shakeel scored 32-ball fifty while Rizwan notched up his as well. But de Leede came into action in the 29th over and removed both Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed. 

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023, PAK vs NED: de Leede dents Pakistan in 1st innings

Asia Cup PAK vs BAN: Haris Rauf, Naseem shine as Pakistan earn clinical win

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs NED Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

World Cup 2023, PAK vs NED Highlights: Pakistan win easy after poor batting

Chokers tag will stay till we win the Cricket World Cup says, SA's Bavuma

Cricket World Cup 2023: Sachin, Dhoni and the tale of two sports shops

Cricket World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, Dravid to wait for 36 hours

Cricket World Cup 2023, PAK vs NED: de Leede dents Pakistan in 1st innings

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs AFG Playing 11, live match time, streaming


Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan then put together a decent partnership of 64 runs to take Pakistan out of trouble and past the 250 mark towards a respectable total. However, de Leeded in his second burst got Shadab to break this stand and removed Hasan Ali in the same over to dent the Pakistani hopes of crossing 300. 

Eventually, Nawaz was run out and Pakistan dragged their way to 286 with tailenders getting a boundary here and single there. While Rizwan and Shakeel jointly top-scored for Pakistan with 68, de Leede was the top wicket-taker for the Dutch with his 4/62.

Topics : cricket world cup ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Pakistan cricket team Netherlands BS Web Reports Babar Azam

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED LIVE SCORELatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon