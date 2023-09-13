Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11, live match time, streaming

After a one-day break, the Sri Lanka cricket team will be up against Pakistan in their last Super fixture of Asia Cup 2023 on Thursday (September 14) at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan fixture is a virtual semifinal, given the winner of the match will qualify for the final against India on September 17. Sri Lanka produced a spirited show against India but failed to win the game. Returning to match dynamics, Sri Lanka could field an unchanged Playing 11 against Pakistan. Meanwhile, the Men In Green would be forced to make two changes in their Playing 11, which played against India. Pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah suffered niggles during the India game and might not get fit ahead of their last Super 4 fixture.

Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan have been called up as backups for Rauf and Shah. If Rauf and Shah failed to get fit before the Sri Lanka game, then either of the two pacers and spinner Mohammed Nawaz could be included in Pakistan Playing 11 vs Sri Lanka.

Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11 probable: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah/Mohammed Nawaz, Haris Rauf/Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Sri Lanka Playing 11 probable: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head

Total matches played: 155

Sri Lanka won: 58

Pakistan won: 92

No result: 4

Tied: 1

Asia Cup 2023, Super Four: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Colombo weather forecast

With rain breaks and washout threats becoming major talking points ahead of every Asia Cup game, the Colombo weather forecast for tomorrow's game retakes centre stage. However, the Colombo weather has improved since last week and isolated rains are predicted on Thursday. According to AccuWeather.com, there is rain prediction at 2 PM, 9 PM and 11 PM during the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match.

Squads

Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup 2023: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve). Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan (back-ups for injured Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah).

Asia Cup, Super 4: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live toss timing, streaming and telecast details in India

Which teams will play in Asia Cup 2023 today's match?

Pakistan will lock horns with Sri Lanka on September 14 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

When will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live toss take place in Colombo as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The PAK vs SL live toss in Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 will take place at 2:30 PM IST on September 14.

What is the match timing of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match according to Indian Standard Time?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in Asia Cup will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2023. PAK vs SL live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary. Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match with Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 in India for free?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match in India for free (mobile users only).