Cricket World Cup 2023: India full schedule, squad, match timing, streaming

Ravichandran Ashwin has been included in India’s squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as a replacement for injured Axar Patel. Ashwin, not even in contention before the announcement of the first probable squad, has suddenly jumped into the main squad, much like what happened ahead of the last two T20 World Cups.





India squad for World Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav.





India schedule for Cricket World Cup 2023:



Date India match Venue Timing (IST) Oct 8 India vs Australia MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 2 PM Oct 11 India vs Afghanistan Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 2 PM Oct 14 India vs Pakistan Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 2 PM Oct 19 India vs Bangladesh Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 2 PM Oct 22 India vs New Zealand Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 2 PM Oct 29 India vs England Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 2 PM Nov 2 India vs Sri Lanka Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2 PM Nov 5 India vs South Africa Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2 PM Nov 12 India vs Netherlands M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 2 PM

When will India start their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign?



India will play their first match in Cricket World Cup on October 8.



Against which team India will begin their World Cup 2023 campign?



India will begin their campaign against Australia October 8, 2023.



At what time India matches in Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin?



India matches in ICC Cricket World Cup will begin at 2 PM IST?



Which TV channels will live telecast Cricket World Cup matches?



Star Sports will broadcast ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches in India.



How to live stream Cricket World Cup matches?



Disney+Hotstar will live stream ICC Cricket World Cup matches.



Here are the squads of other teams for the ODI World Cup 2023.



Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.



