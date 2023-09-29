Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up games full schedule, India matches streaming

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is just one week away. Thus, the Warm-Up matches that work as test events for the teams to acclimate to the conditions of the host country and find a balanced batting and bowling line-up will dot the minds of the cricket fans. The Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches start on Friday, September 29, with Pakistan vs New Zealand, South Africa vs Sri Lanka and Bangladesh vs Afghanistan games on the first day.



Team India will begin their warm-up campaign against England on Saturday, September 30, at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. Their arch-rivals Pakistan, though, will play New Zealand on September 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.

What is the format of the ODI World Cup warm-up matches?

In the warm-up match, a team can play as many batters as they wish to and bowl as many bowlers as they want from their squad selected for the World Cup in their team. Playing the same 11 players while batting and fielding is unnecessary.

Would the results of the warm-up matches count?

No, the warm-up matches are unofficial and treated as such. The result of these matches has no bearing on the main World Cup.

Also Read Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India ODI World Cup: Official warm-up games announced, India to face ENG and NED Asian Games schedule today: IND vs MAL cricket, IND vs BAN football & more Cricket World Cup 2023: India full schedule, squad, match timing, streaming Cricket World Cup 2023: India full schedule, squad, match timing, streaming Cricket World Cup: SA skipper Bavuma returns home due to personal reasons Bat manufacturers in J&K struggle to meet demand due to Cricket World Cup Cricket World Cup: South Africa's Rabada believes they can win it this time Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Do India and Pakistan play each other in warm-up matches?

No, India and Pakistan will not play each other in the warm-up matches of the ODI World Cup 2023.

Which teams does India play in the warm-up matches?

India is scheduled to play England and Netherlands in their warm-up matches. While they play England on September 30, the Netherlands will take on the host on Tuesday, October 03, 2023.

Which teams will Pakistan play in the warm-up matches?





Here’s the full schedule of the ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches Pakistan will be up against New Zealand and Australia, tow very strong outfits. Thus the Babar Azam led team will be able to gauge their performance properly ahead of the World Cup.

Match

Number Team 1 Team 2 Day and Date Venue 01 Bangladesh Sri Lanka Friday, 29 September Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 02 South Africa Afghanistan Friday, 29 September Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 03 New Zealand Pakistan Friday, 29 September Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 04 India England Saturday, 30 September Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 05 Australia Natherlands Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 06 England Bangladesh Monday, 2 October Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 07 New Zealand South Africa Monday, 2 October Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 08 Afghanistan Sri Lanka Tuesday, 3 October Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 09 India Netherlands Tuesday, 3 October Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 10 Pakistan Australia Tuesday, 3 October Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad



ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches live streaming and live telecast details

When will the World Cup warm-up matches begin?

The ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

What are the venues for the World Cup warm-up matches?

The ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati and Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram

Which TV channel will broadcast World Cup warm-up matches Live?

The ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches will be telecast LIVE on STAR Sports 1, STAR Sports 1 HD and STAR Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Where to watch live streaming of the World Cup warm-up matches?

The ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.