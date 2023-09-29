close
Sensex (0.69%)
65960.06 + 451.74
Nifty (0.56%)
19632.90 + 109.35
Nifty Midcap (0.98%)
40497.45 + 393.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.84%)
5859.25 + 48.55
Nifty Bank (0.69%)
44605.80 + 304.85
Heatmap

Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up games full schedule, India matches streaming

Just a week before the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, all 10 teams will be up against each other in the warm-up games, with each team playing two matches. The warm-up matches start on Friday, Sept 29

ICC ODI World CUP 2023

ICC ODI World CUP 2023. Photo: ICC

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
Follow Us
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is just one week away. Thus, the Warm-Up matches that work as test events for the teams to acclimate to the conditions of the host country and find a balanced batting and bowling line-up will dot the minds of the cricket fans. The Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches start on Friday, September 29, with Pakistan vs New Zealand, South Africa vs Sri Lanka and Bangladesh vs Afghanistan games on the first day. 
 
Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

Team India will begin their warm-up campaign against England on Saturday, September 30, at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. Their arch-rivals Pakistan, though, will play New Zealand on September 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. 

What is the format of the ODI World Cup warm-up matches?

In the warm-up match, a team can play as many batters as they wish to and bowl as many bowlers as they want from their squad selected for the World Cup in their team. Playing the same 11 players while batting and fielding is unnecessary. 

Would the results of the warm-up matches count?

No, the warm-up matches are unofficial and treated as such. The result of these matches has no bearing on the main World Cup. 

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

ODI World Cup: Official warm-up games announced, India to face ENG and NED

Asian Games schedule today: IND vs MAL cricket, IND vs BAN football & more

Cricket World Cup 2023: India full schedule, squad, match timing, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: India full schedule, squad, match timing, streaming

Cricket World Cup: SA skipper Bavuma returns home due to personal reasons

Bat manufacturers in J&K struggle to meet demand due to Cricket World Cup

Cricket World Cup: South Africa's Rabada believes they can win it this time

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast


Do India and Pakistan play each other in warm-up matches?

No, India and Pakistan will not play each other in the warm-up matches of the ODI World Cup 2023. 

Which teams does India play in the warm-up matches?

India is scheduled to play England and Netherlands in their warm-up matches. While they play England on September 30, the Netherlands will take on the host on Tuesday, October 03, 2023. 

Which teams will Pakistan play in the warm-up matches?

Pakistan will be up against New Zealand and Australia, tow very strong outfits. Thus the Babar Azam led team will be able to gauge their performance properly ahead of the World Cup. 

Here’s the full schedule of the ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches

Match
Number		 Team 1 Team 2 Day and Date Venue
01 Bangladesh  Sri Lanka Friday, 29 September Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
02 South Africa  Afghanistan Friday, 29 September Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
03 New Zealand  Pakistan Friday, 29 September Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
04 India England Saturday, 30 September Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
05 Australia  Natherlands   Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
06 England Bangladesh Monday, 2 October Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
07 New Zealand South Africa Monday, 2 October Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
08 Afghanistan Sri Lanka Tuesday, 3 October Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
09 India Netherlands Tuesday, 3 October Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
10 Pakistan  Australia Tuesday, 3 October Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
 

ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches live streaming and live telecast details


When will the World Cup warm-up matches begin?

The ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

What are the venues for the World Cup warm-up matches?

The ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati and Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram

Which TV channel will broadcast World Cup warm-up matches Live?

The ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches will be telecast LIVE on STAR Sports 1, STAR Sports 1 HD and STAR Sports 1 Hindi HD. 

Where to watch live streaming of the World Cup warm-up matches?

The ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 ICC World Cup cricket world cup India cricket team Pakistan cricket team Pakistan cricket Afghanistan cricket team Bangladesh cricket team Australia cricket team New Zealand cricket team England cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team South Africa cricket team cricket broadcast sports broadcasting BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Stock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 29 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon