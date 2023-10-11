close
Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Australia play South Africa at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, October 12, 2023. People can catch the live stream on Hotstar

Australia vs South Africa in ICC World Cup 2023 in Lucknow on October 12, 2023. Catch the Live Streaming on Hotstar. Photo: X

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
After contrasting results in their first encounters two of the cricket’s fiercest rivals Australia and South Africa will be up against each other in the 10th match of the ICC World Cup 2023. Australia, who lost their first match against India will take on South Africa who mounted the highest-ever World Cup total against Sri Lanka at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, October 12. 

Australia will be looking to bounce back from the loss in Chennai and would hope that Marcus Stoinis, who has played the maximum amount of cricket amongst all Australians in Lucknow is fit for the encounter. South Africa would aim to draw inspiration from their victory against India in the only ODI that they have played at this venue. 

Australia vs South Africa playing 11

Australia Probable Playing 11

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green/ Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa Probable Playing 11

Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

Australia vs the South Africa head-to-head

Australia and South Africa have come up against each other in 108 ODI matches. The Proteas have had the upper hand with 54 wins while three matches have surprisingly ended up in a tie.

Total matches played: 108
Australia won: 50
South Africa won: 54
No result: 01
Tied- 03

AUS vs SA ODIs: Squads of both team

Australia Squad for ODI World Cup

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis

South Africa Squad for World Cup

Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Reeza Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia vs the South Africa ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the Australia vs South Africa World Cup match take place?

The Australia vs South Africa  World Cup match will take place on Thursday, October 12, 2023. 

What is the venue of the AUS vs SA World Cup match?

The Australia vs South Africa  World Cup match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. 

When will the Australia vs the South Africa World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

Australia vs South Africa live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the Australia vs the South Africa World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between Australia and South Africa will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Australia vs South Africa  World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the Australia vs South Africa World Cup match in Australia.

How to watch the live streaming of the AUS vs SA World Cup match in Australia for free?

Hotstar will livestream the Australia vs South Africa World Cup match in India for free.
First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

