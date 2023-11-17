Spell that changed the game: Top 5 bowling performances of World Cup 2023

They say you don’t win a game of cricket in 10 overs, but you certainly can lose one. The outcome often depends on the bowlers in those initial overs. The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup witnessed many bowling spells that altered the course of games.

The Indian bowling unit has been particularly lethal, managing to take 10 wickets in eight out of the 10 matches they played before the final. In the two instances where they couldn't achieve this feat, India took eight wickets against Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Mohammed Shami emerged as the standout bowler, striking the stumps on numerous occasions and claiming 23 wickets, leading the tally of the highest wicket-takers in just six matches. Alongside Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have also been remarkable, consistently helping the team to bowl out their opposition.

Bumrah has claimed 18 wickets, while Jadeja has 16. Kuldeep Yadav, with 15 wickets, and Mohammed Siraj, with 13, have played vital supporting roles.

Mohammed Shami versus New Zealand in the Semi-Final

After New Zealand lost their first two wickets, they seemed comfortable in their chase of 398. The 181-run partnership between Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell was on the verge of taking the game away from India. Shami, who had removed the Kiwi openers in his first spell and dropped Williamson early on, was called upon again by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.



Shami didn’t disappoint, breaking the partnership by dismissing Williamson. He continued his exceptional performance, claiming four more wickets and finishing with figures of 7/57 – the best by an Indian bowler in World Cup history.

Shami's Impact Against Sri Lanka

Another memorable Shami performance was against Sri Lanka in a league match in Mumbai. With Bumrah and Siraj distributing the first four wickets between them, Shami joined in later, yet managed to be the highlight with another five-wicket haul, his second in the tournament. Sri Lanka were dismissed for 55, and India advanced to the semi-finals with ease. Shami's figures stood at 5/18.

Adam Zampa Against Pakistan

Australia, after losing two consecutive matches against India and South Africa, but winning against Sri Lanka, were aiming for an upward trajectory. Pakistan, with two initial victories but a loss to India, were keen to avoid another defeat. In this context, the teams faced off. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh’s centuries had propelled Australia to 367/9.

Pakistan, in pursuit of the target, were well-positioned with Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed at the crease. They had compiled 37 runs off 27 balls and needed 99 off 66 with six wickets remaining. It was Pakistan's game to lose, and Adam Zampa ensured their defeat, dismissing both Iftikhar and Rizwan, adding Babar Azam to his list of scalps. Zampa concluded with figures of 4/53.



Jasprit Bumrah’s Spell Against Pakistan

Though not producing large figures, Bumrah's 2/19 showcased his skill and versatility as a bowler. Initially ineffective, he returned to dismiss Rizwan and Shadab Khan with two of the tournament's finest deliveries – a cutter and a perfect yorker, respectively. Both wickets were bowled, significantly undermining Pakistan's batting strength as they capitulated.

Gerald Coetzee's Performance in the Semi-Final Against Australia

Gerald Coetzee, a revelation for South Africa in this World Cup, demonstrated his wicket-taking ability and resilient spirit during the semi-final against Australia. Despite a missed opportunity to dismiss Head and an injury niggle, Coetzee bowled at speeds occasionally reaching 150 kmph, resulting in the dismissals of Steve Smith and Josh Inglis. More precise field placement might have tipped the game in his team’s favour.