Rachin Ravindra to Madushanka: Debutants that impressed at World Cup 2023





The 2023 edition of the ODI World Cup witnessed many players playing the biggest tournament in One Day cricket for the first time. However, only a few managed to surpass the test of temperament, talent and timing to ace the 50-over format and make a name for themselves in their debut World Cup.

Rachin Ravindra

Probably the best batter that New Zealand have produced after Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra-whose first name Rachin is made up from the first names of two batting greats- Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, has already scored 565 runs in his first nine matches. He could get more runs in his kitty with a semi-final and possibly a final still to play. He is just 13 runs away from going past Williamson for most runs in a single edition of a World Cup by a New Zealander.

Rachin became the first player at the age of 23 years or below to get 578 runs in a single edition of the World Cup. With the ability to bowl and being a brilliant fielder, Rachin has become one of the most valuable players in this World Cup. He has also picked up five wickets.

Rachin stats in World Cup 2023

Matches: 10

Runs: 578

Average: 64.22

Strike Rate: 106.45

Fours: 55

Sixes: 17

Dilshan Madushanka

A fast bowler shining from Sri Lanka in the World Cup 2023 is an exception, and Dilshan Madushanka has joined the league of legends like Chaminda Vaas and Lasith Malinga in that regard. With 21 wickets in nine games, Madushanka is the third-highest wicket-taker in a single edition of the World Cup for Sri Lanka, only behind Vaas and Muttiah Muralitharan’s 23-wicket efforts in 2203 and 2007 World Cups, respectively.

His knack for picking wickets in the powerplay and the delivery with which he cleaned up India skipper Rohit Sharma will be remembered for a long time.

Madushanka stats in World Cup 2023

Matches: 9

Wickets: 21

Average: 25

Four-wicket haul: 1

Five-wicket haul: 1

Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen impressed many with his inswinging deliveries. He finished the World Cup 2023 with 17 wickets. The left-arm bowler, who seems like falling in his action, has a lethal short ball and uses it to great advantage. With his teammates Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee and Keshav Maharaj also among wickets, he has not had to do it alone.

Jasnen joined Morne Morkel in the list of highest wicket-takers for South Africa in a single edition of the World Cup after claiming the 17th wicket. However, his form dropped miraculously as he leaked runs in heaps and failed to take a single wicket in the semifinal. The 2023 World Cup campaign would be a great learning curve for the lanky bowler. He has so far hit 157 runs at an average of 39.75 with a best score of 75* in this World Cup.

Marco Jansen's stats in World Cup 2023

Matches: 9

Wickets: 17

Average: 26.47

Four-wicket haul: 0

Five-wicket haul: 0

Gerald Coetzee

Another Proteas bowler and yet another dominant performer. Gelard Coetzee has the looks of Allan Doland, the action of probably Kagiso Rabada +Donald and the personality of Andre Nel of sorts. However, what makes him different from all is his ability not to look threatening with the ball in hand and still pick wickets regularly. He bowled his heart out in the semifinal against in losing cause. The right-arm pacer ended his 2023 World Cup campaign with 20 wickets and will undoubtedly be the find for Proteas.

Azmatullah Omarzai

Afghanistan have had an impressive outing in the 2023 World Cup amidst stars like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Playing his first-ever World Cup, Azmatullah Omarzai scored 353 runs at an average of 70.60, the best among all Afghan batters. He is the second-highest run-scorer for the team behind Ibrahim Zadran, who hit 376 runs.

Azmat has also taken seven wickets and was one of the stars with the ball in hand against Australia. Bowling fast and brilliantly in the land of great spinners is a unique art. Azmat is also in the League of Legends regarding most runs scored by a player in the single edition of the World Cup while batting at number five or below. At just 23, he has a lot to learn from and give back to world cricket.

350-plus runs from No.5 or below in a World Cup edition

455 - Ben Stokes (England, 2019)

398 - Steve Waugh (Australia, 1999)

397 - Glenn Maxwell (Australia, 2023)

375 - Alex Carey (Australia, 2019)

353 - Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan, 2023)

350 - Chamara Silva (Sri Lanka, 2007)

Special mention- Shreyas Iyer

India’s Shreyas Iyer will get the special mention for coming out of a mental block of playing short balls and smashing two powerful centuries leading into the World Cup 2023 final. So far, he has scored 526 runs in ten innings at an average of 75.14 with three fifty-plus scores and two hundreds