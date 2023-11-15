Sensex (1.14%)
Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendlukar's record for most runs in one World Cup

Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs in a single edition of the World Cup

Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar. Photo: @ChennaiIPL

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 5:28 PM IST
Virat Kohli went past Sachin Tendlukar’s record for most runs in a single edition of the World Cup after going past the 80-run mark in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

Having hit his 50th ODI ton, Kohli has now scored 700 runs in this edition of the World Cup, getting past the 673 runs that Sachin scored in 11 matches of the 2003 World Cup. Sachin is in attendance watching the match as his record was broken. 
Kohli has now joined Matthew Hayden, Rohit Sharma and David Warner on the list of players with more than 600 runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup. Just after breaking this record, Kohli went on to break another Sachin record after he smahed his 50th ODI ton. 

Topics : Virat Kohli ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Sachin Tendulkar cricket world cup ICC World Cup

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 5:22 PM IST

