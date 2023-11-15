Sensex (0.90%)
65518.58 + 584.71
Nifty (1.00%)
19638.35 + 194.80
Nifty Smallcap (1.47%)
6393.15 + 92.55
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
41352.60 + 342.90
Nifty Bank (0.80%)
44240.75 + 349.50
Heatmap

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semifinal: Players' battles to look forward

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs New Zealand semifinal: Here are the top six battles that could decide who will play the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19 (Sunday)

India vs New Zealand in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India vs New Zealand in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 11:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The big day is here!! India would try to shed their horrific knockout record since 2011 World Cup glory when they take the field against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (November 15). Ahead of the India vs New Zealand semifinal, captain Rohit Sharma said that half of the current players talk about something other than the 1983 and 2011 World Cup victories.

Check India vs New Zealand semifinal live full scorecard here

"When we won the first World Cup, none of us were born. When we won the second World Cup in 2011, half of us did not even start playing. The current crop of players we have is not talking about how we won those two World Cups, but rather about how they can get better, bring something of value to the team and what things they need to improve," said Rohit.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, the captain and current players know how to tackle the threat Kiwi bowlers pose. Even the New Zealanders will know that India is playing at home and can trouble them. 

Here are the top six battles that could decide who will play the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19 (Sunday):


Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult

The swinging in deliveries has troubled Rohit in the past. Though he has batted fluently against the left-arm pacers in the 2023 World Cup, Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka castled him for a duck at Wankhede Stadium during the league phase. In the semifinal, Trent Boult will possess the same threat.

Runs scored: 107
Deliveries: 156
Wickets: 4
Average: 26.8
Strike rate: 68.6

Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Santner

Santner has been exceptional in the 2023 World Cup and has dismissed Kohli thrice. Meanwhile, Virat managed to score the runs at an average of 54.7.

Runs scored: 164
Deliveries: 238
Wickets: 3
Average: 54.7
Strike rate: 68.9

Shreyas Iyer vs Tim Southee

Runs scored: 59
Deliveries: 44
Wickets: 2
Average: 29.5
Strike rate: 134.1

Shreyas Iyer vs Lockie Ferguson

Runs scored: 41
Balls: 48
Wicket: 1
Dots: 29
Fours: 5
Sixes: 1
Strike rate: 85.4
Average: 41.0

Kuldeep Yadav vs Kane Williamson

Also Read

WI vs IND Tests: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite memory in the Caribbean

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

World Cup 2023: Southee pins hopes on thumb surgery for quick recovery

Rahul, Iyer fitness update: Shreyas, KL likely to miss Asia Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: Kohli's awkward moment at Arun Jaitley Stadium

IND-NZ semis: How New Zealand could stop India's World Cup 2023 juggernaut

World Cup 2023: Meet Aslam, the bat maker who shaped destinies of legends

World Cup 2023: How New Zealand became the Men in Black you hate to hate

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ SF: Kane Williamson fine by 'underdogs' tag

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ SF: Gavaskar feels Williamson can tackle Kuldeep


Runs scored: 18
Deliveries: 25
Wickets: 2
Average: 9.0
Strike rate: 72.0

Mohammed Siraj vs Devon Conway

Runs scored: 11
Deliveries: 21
Wickets: 2
Average: 5.5
Strike rate: 52.4
Topics : Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli ICC ODI World Cup 2023 cricket world cup ICC World Cup Trent Boult Tim Southee Lockie Ferguson Mitchell Santner Shreyas Iyer Kane Williamson kuldeep yadav

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Tech IPO800 OTT ReleaseIND vs NZ Playing 11PRS OberoiIND-NZ Semis FinalWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND-NZ semis: How New Zealand could stop India's World Cup 2023 juggernaut

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon