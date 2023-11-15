World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semifinal: Players' battles to look forward





Check India vs New Zealand semifinal live full scorecard here The big day is here!! India would try to shed their horrific knockout record since 2011 World Cup glory when they take the field against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (November 15). Ahead of the India vs New Zealand semifinal, captain Rohit Sharma said that half of the current players talk about something other than the 1983 and 2011 World Cup victories.

"When we won the first World Cup, none of us were born. When we won the second World Cup in 2011, half of us did not even start playing. The current crop of players we have is not talking about how we won those two World Cups, but rather about how they can get better, bring something of value to the team and what things they need to improve," said Rohit.





World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 and toss update here However, the captain and current players know how to tackle the threat Kiwi bowlers pose. Even the New Zealanders will know that India is playing at home and can trouble them.

Here are the top six battles that could decide who will play the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19 (Sunday):

Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult

The swinging in deliveries has troubled Rohit in the past. Though he has batted fluently against the left-arm pacers in the 2023 World Cup, Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka castled him for a duck at Wankhede Stadium during the league phase. In the semifinal, Trent Boult will possess the same threat.

Runs scored: 107

Deliveries: 156

Wickets: 4

Average: 26.8

Strike rate: 68.6

Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Santner

Santner has been exceptional in the 2023 World Cup and has dismissed Kohli thrice. Meanwhile, Virat managed to score the runs at an average of 54.7.

Runs scored: 164

Deliveries: 238

Wickets: 3

Average: 54.7

Strike rate: 68.9

Shreyas Iyer vs Tim Southee

Runs scored: 59

Deliveries: 44

Wickets: 2

Average: 29.5

Strike rate: 134.1

Shreyas Iyer vs Lockie Ferguson

Runs scored: 41

Balls: 48

Wicket: 1

Dots: 29

Fours: 5

Sixes: 1

Strike rate: 85.4

Average: 41.0

Kuldeep Yadav vs Kane Williamson

Also Read WI vs IND Tests: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite memory in the Caribbean World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals World Cup 2023: Southee pins hopes on thumb surgery for quick recovery Rahul, Iyer fitness update: Shreyas, KL likely to miss Asia Cup 2023 World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: Kohli's awkward moment at Arun Jaitley Stadium IND-NZ semis: How New Zealand could stop India's World Cup 2023 juggernaut World Cup 2023: Meet Aslam, the bat maker who shaped destinies of legends World Cup 2023: How New Zealand became the Men in Black you hate to hate World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ SF: Kane Williamson fine by 'underdogs' tag World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ SF: Gavaskar feels Williamson can tackle Kuldeep

Runs scored: 18

Deliveries: 25

Wickets: 2

Average: 9.0

Strike rate: 72.0

Mohammed Siraj vs Devon Conway

Runs scored: 11

Deliveries: 21

Wickets: 2

Average: 5.5

Strike rate: 52.4