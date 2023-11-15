Sensex (1.14%)
Heatmap

India vs NZ semi-final: Celebs guest list for the ICC World Cup 2023 today

Superstar Rajinikanth and former footballer David Beckham are among the guests at the Wankhede stadium to attend the India vs New Zealand semi-final clash today

India vs New Zealand in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India vs New Zealand in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 4:01 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand is taking place today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The India vs New Zealand semi-final match is being attended by a host of celebrities, including movie actors, footballers, industrialists, and former cricketers, among others.
The Mumbai mega-event is expected to be attended by a host of celebrities, including superstar Rajinikanth, footballer David Beckham, and industrialist Nita Ambani, among others.

David Beckham and Sachin Tendulkar in attendance

Former English footballer David Beckham was seen in attendance at the India vs New Zealand semi-final match today. Beckham, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, is currently in India to advocate for child rights and gender equality.

Former international cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was also seen at the Wankhade stadium, along with his son and cricketer, Arjun Tendulkar. Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, who was ruled out of the World Cup due to a torn ligament in his left ankle during a league match against Bangladesh on October 19, was also seen watching the semi-final clash today.

Rajinikanth at Wankhede Stadium

Superstar Rajinikanth and his wife, Latha, were seen watching the India vs New Zealand semi-final match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today.

Rajinikanth was one of the chief guests who received the prestigious "Golden Ticket" given out by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Along with Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar were also given the ticket, giving them access to attend every match at the stadium.

Industrialists at World Cup 2023 semi-final match

Philanthropist Nita Ambani, who also owns the IPL team Mumbai Indians, was seen at the Wankhede Stadium along with her son, Akash Ambani.

WAGS (wives and girlfriends of cricketers)

During the ongoing India vs New Zealand match, actor Anushka Sharma, wife of cricketer Virat Kohli, and Rivaba Jadeja, wife of Ravindra Jadeja, were also seen watching the match at the Wankhede Stadium. Sakshi Dhoni, wife of former skipper M S Dhoni, was also seen at the stadium.

Actors Salman Khan, Aamir Khan

Actor Salman Khan was also seen attending the match today in Mumbai. He had also promoted his film, Tiger 3, during the league matches. Other actors, such as Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, John Abraham and Ranbir Kapoor were seen cheering for the Men in Blue from the Wankhede stands.

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 4:00 PM IST

