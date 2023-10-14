close
Heatmap

World Cup 2023: Fans upbeat ahead of marquee India Pakistan clash

India will be brimming with confidence before today's game since they sealed two consecutive wins in their first two matches against Australia and Afghanistan

World Cup 2023, cricket fans, Indian cricket fans

Indian fans cheer during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 10:03 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Ahead of the high voltage clash in the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, a cricket fan has travelled from the United States of America just to watch the game.
While speaking to ANI, Vipul Patel, a USA-based businessman who travelled to Ahmedabad just to attend the high-voltage encounter of the ODI World Cup said the Men in Blue should clinch a win today against Pakistan since they will be playing in front of the home fans.
"I have come here from Georgia, USA to watch the match... India should win today, they will be playing infront of the home crowd," Vipul Patel said to ANI.

On the other hand, a fan based in Maharashtra's Nagpur said that they were very excited about the upcoming match and hoped that Rohit Sharmma's India will clinch a win against Pakistan.
"We are excited for the India vs Pakistan match. We wish all the best to Virat Kohli as he has always performed well against Pakistan," a cricket fan said to ANI.

India will be brimming with confidence before today's game since they sealed two consecutive wins in their first two matches against Australia and Afghanistan.
In the Men in Blue's first match of the tournament, Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue defeated Australia by six wickets, after Virat Kohli and KL Rahul displayed a stellar show and made a solid partnership of 165 runs to help India beat Pat Cummin's side.
In their previous encounter against Afghanistan, the Men in Blue clinched an eight-wicket after Rohit Sharma played a winning knock of 131 runs in the run chase. After the Indian skipper was dismissed in the 25.4 over, Kohli took charge of the game and played the winning shot in the second inning.
India stands in third place in the ODI World Cup standings with four points after playing two games and has an NRR of +1.500.

Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan Indian Cricket India cricket team

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 10:03 AM IST

