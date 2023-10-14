close
World Cup 2023: PCB chief gives pep talk to team ahead of IND vs PAK

Pakistan, who are touring India for the first time since 2016, are set to play their biggest match of the World Cup against the home team at the Narendra Modi Stadium here

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Team Pakistan

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 8:42 AM IST
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf on Friday gave a pep talk to the Pakistan cricket team ahead of its much-anticipated World Cup match against arch-rivals India here on Saturday.
Ashraf motivated the players in a meeting which was also attended by the support staff, including coach Grant Bradburn, PCB's director of cricket Mickey Arthur and captain Babar Azam among others.
Pakistan, who are touring India for the first time since 2016, are set to play their biggest match of the World Cup against the home team at the Narendra Modi Stadium here.
It has also been learnt that the BCCI is hosting a dinner for Ashraf on Friday night here, which will be attended by secretary Jay Shah and other top officials of the board.
It remains to be seen whether the pep talk from the PCB chief would act as motivation or create additional pressure for his nation in the big game.
Both India and Pakistan are unbeaten so far in the early stages of the tournament.
While Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs and Sri Lanka by six wickets, India recorded convincing six and eight wickets win over Australia and Afghanistan in their first two matches.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Pakistan Pakistan cricket team India vs Pakistan

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 8:42 AM IST

