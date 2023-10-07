close
Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs AUS Playing 11, live match time, streaming

India play Australia in their World Cup opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, October 8, 2023. People can catch the live stream on Hotstar

India vs Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on October 8 from 2 pm IST onwards. Photo: ICC

India vs Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on October 8 from 2 pm IST onwards. Photo: ICC

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 5:36 PM IST
The Indian cricket team begin their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Rohit Sharma’s men would eye a win to get going and having beaten Australia at home just ahead of the World Cup, they would be confident to do so. However, Shubman Gill’s availability is a big concern for Team India as he is suspected to have contacted Dengue. Rahul Dravid in a pre-match press conference said that they will take a call on Gill's inclusion in India's Playing 11 at the right time. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

For Australia the problem will be facing the Indian spinners as R Ashwin is likely to find a place in India's Playing 11 ahead of Shardul Thakur. Pat Cummins in the pre-tournament presser said that Australia have a plan for the Indian spinners. 

India vs Australia playing 11

India Playing 11 Probable 

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan/Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/ Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia Playing 11 Probable

 Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here

India vs Australia head-to-head

India and Australia have come up against each other in 149 ODI matches. While the Men in Blue have won 56 times, Australia have had the upper hand in 83 matches with 10 matches having no result. 

Total matches played: 149
India won: 56
Australia won: 83
No result: 10
Tied- 00


Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

IND vs AUS ODIs: Squads of both team

India Squad for ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia Squad for World Cup

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

India vs Australia ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs Australia World Cup match take place?

The India vs Australia World Cup match will take place on Sunday, October 8, 2023. 

What is the venue of the IND vs AUS World Cup match?

The India vs Australia World Cup match will be played at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

When will the India vs Australia World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The India vs Australia live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the India vs Australia World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between India and Australia will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Australia World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs Australia World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs AUS World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the India vs Australia World Cup match in India for free.
First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 5:36 PM IST

