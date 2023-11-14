World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023 semifinal: India vs New Zealand playing 11

India Playing 11 Probable: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand Playing 11 Probable: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee/Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India vs New Zealand head-to-head

India and New Zealand have come up against each other in 117 ODIs. India have the upper hand with 59 wins while the Kiwis have won 50. However, when it comes to World Cups, the Blackcaps have won five and India have four matches. India registered their first victory since 2003 against New Zealand in the league phase of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Total matches played: 117

India won: 59

New Zealand won: 50

No result: 07

Tied- 01

IND vs NZ ODIs: Squads of both team

India Squad for ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand Squad for World Cup

Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham

India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup semifinal: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal match take place?

The India vs New Zealand World Cup Semifinal match will take place on Wednesday, November 14, 2023.

What is the venue of the IND vs NZ World Cup semifinal match?

The India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When will live toss of IND vs NZ semifinal match in World Cup 2023 take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

India vs New Zealand semifinal match live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST on November 14.

What is the match timing of the India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal match according to Indian Standard Time?

The semifinal match between India and New Zealand will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs New Zealand semifinal match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs New Zealand World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs NZ semifinal match in India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the India vs New Zealand semifinal match in India for free.