Asia Cup 2023, IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE: Will India change their Playing 11?

Having already sealed a place in the final, India will be tempted to test their fringe players when they face an already knocked out Bangladesh in a Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2023 at R Premadasa Stadium today. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit will think deep whether to give as much game time as possible to its first-choice team or give an opportunity to some of the fringe players ahead of the World Cup at home next month. The question of workload management is pertinent particularly in the case of bowlers.

