close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11: Both the teams have lost matches regularly and now they would look to give chances to players who haven't played major roles so far

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11. Photo: X

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11. Photo: X

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 10:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in match 38 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, November 6. The match is in the news more because of non-cricketing reasons like the Delhi air pollution. As for the game, both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka would be looking to earn two crucial points which might help them qualify directly for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Also Read: Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

The Bangladesh playing 11 might include Nasum Ahmed and Tanzid Hasan Sakib in it as they have not got enough opportunities to showcase their talent. Sri Lanka on the other hand could include Dunith Wellalage and Dhananjaya de Silva in the playing 11 with Kusal Mendis opening the innings and DDS playing at number three or four interchangeably with Sadeera Samarawickrama. 

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka playing 11


Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan/Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka Probable Playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka head-to-head

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have come up against each other in 53 ODIs and the Lankan team has had the upper hand with 42 wins while the Bangladesh Tigers have won only nine matches. Two matches have had no result. In the World Cup, the two teams faced each other in four matches and Sri Lanka won three matches and one match had no result. 

Total matches played: 53
Bangladesh won: 09
Sri Lanka won: 42
No result: 02
Tied- 00

BAN vs SL Head to Head in ICC World Cup
 
BAN won- 0
SL WON- 3
NR- 1

BAN vs SL ODIs: Squads of both team

Bangladesh Squad for ODI World Cup

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage

Sri Lanka Squad for World Cup

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Also Read: World Cup 2023 records: From India's biggest win to Shami's 5-wicket hauls

Also Read

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming & telecast

NED vs BAN Highlights, Cricket World Cup 2023: Dutch tame Tigers at Eden

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs BAN Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli equals Sachin's record of 49 ODI centuries

Pak players fined 10% of match fee for slow over-rate against New Zealand

IND vs SA Highlights, World Cup 2023: Kohli, Jadeja lead India to big win

Notice issued to BCCI seeking info on ticket sales for today's WC match

World Cup 2023, IND vs SA: Dravid explains why Prasidh replaced Hardik


Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup match take place?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka  World Cup match will take place on Monday, November 6, 2023. 

What is the venue of the BAN vs SL World Cup match?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka  World Cup match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India. 

When will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup match live toss take place as per  Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will begin at 02:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup match in Bangladesh.

How to watch the live streaming of the BAN vs SL World Cup match in  India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup match in India for free.
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Bangladesh cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team cricket world cup ICC World Cup BS Web Reports cricket broadcast sports broadcasting Hotstar Star Sports

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon