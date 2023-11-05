Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

The Bangladesh playing 11 might include Nasum Ahmed and Tanzid Hasan Sakib in it as they have not got enough opportunities to showcase their talent. Sri Lanka on the other hand could include Dunith Wellalage and Dhananjaya de Silva in the playing 11 with Kusal Mendis opening the innings and DDS playing at number three or four interchangeably with Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka playing 11

Bangladesh Probable Playing 11

Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan/Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka Probable Playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka head-to-head

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have come up against each other in 53 ODIs and the Lankan team has had the upper hand with 42 wins while the Bangladesh Tigers have won only nine matches. Two matches have had no result. In the World Cup, the two teams faced each other in four matches and Sri Lanka won three matches and one match had no result.

Total matches played: 53

Bangladesh won: 09

Sri Lanka won: 42

No result: 02

Tied- 00

BAN vs SL Head to Head in ICC World Cup



BAN won- 0

SL WON- 3

NR- 1

BAN vs SL ODIs: Squads of both team

Bangladesh Squad for ODI World Cup

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage

Sri Lanka Squad for World Cup

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup match take place?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will take place on Monday, November 6, 2023.

What is the venue of the BAN vs SL World Cup match?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India.

When will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will begin at 02:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup match in Bangladesh.

How to watch the live streaming of the BAN vs SL World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup match in India for free.