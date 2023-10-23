close
World Cup: Shreyas wins 'Fielder of the Match' award after IND vs NZ match

Shreyas Iyer bagged the honours this time, pipping Mohammed Siraj and Virat Kohli after India's four-wicket victory in Dharamsala after India vs New Zealand match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Shreyas Iyer wins Fielder of the match award after India vs New Zealand game in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Shreyas Iyer wins Fielder of the match award after India vs New Zealand game in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Photo credit: Screengrab from BCCI.tv

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 12:25 PM IST
With the Indian cricket team continuing to roar in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, all 11 team members keep an eye on the fielder of the match award given by coach T Dilip. After the India vs New Zealand match, the team members once again looked thrilled in anticipation of the fielder of the match award. Shreyas Iyer bagged the honours this time, pipping Mohammed Siraj and Virat Kohli after India's four-wicket victory in Dharamsala.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here



Iyer went low to his right from square leg and took an incredibly sharp catch to dismiss the dangerous Kiwi opener Devon Conway for a nine-ball duck. After Iyer completed the stunning catch, Siraj gestured to Dilip to give Iyer the medal after the match.

Unlike revealing the name on the television screen, Dilip had a trick up his sleeve as he announced Iyer's name and asked everybody to step outside the room. The entire squad walked back towards the ground and saw a drone approaching them with a photo frame of Iyer. The whole team was amazed, and Jadeja handed the medal to Iyer while Kuldeep Yadav ensured that Iyer wore his photo frame.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

Dilip hailed the team's effort to bounce back after New Zealand exercised dominance in the first innings with a few dropped catches and Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell stitching up a 159-run partnership.

"Dharamshala did pose us unique challenges. But I think apart from a few errors, we stood on top of it and our ground fielding and attacking most of the time. The way we came back was outstanding. Very well done, guys," Dilip said in a video released by BCCI.
Barring fielding, Shreyas Iyer looked good while batting. He took an aggressive approach as Kiwi bowlers continued to use bouncers against him. He pulled and hoicked some for four but eventually got out to the short pitch delivery, scoring 33 runs off 29 deliveries.

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 12:25 PM IST

